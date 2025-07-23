2025-08-03 Sunday

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to reach $250,000 and Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, Arthur Hayes predicted that by the end of this year, the price of Bitcoin will reach $250,000 and the price of
PANews2025/07/23 10:34
A whale PENGU short position was liquidated last night and lost $13.15 million, and then reopened the short position

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the PENGU 3x short position at address 0x670...af6e0 was liquidated at 9 o'clock last night and
PANews2025/07/23 10:24
Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
PANews2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
PANews2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
PANews2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
PANews2025/07/23 09:59
Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine announced on Tuesday that ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock BMNR, with a total value
PANews2025/07/23 09:46
Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX

PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
PANews2025/07/23 09:39
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
PANews2025/07/23 09:38

