South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past
PANews
2025/07/23 09:23
A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million
According to PANews on July 23, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the newly created wallet 0x3dF3 bought another 32,640 ETH (worth US$122 million) through over-the-counter transactions, and a total of 43,787
PANews
2025/07/23 09:22
Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
PANews
2025/07/23 09:06
Deconstructing the Stablecoin Sandwich: How to Reshape Global Capital Flows?
Author: Awang Stablecoins are the most representative practical tools in the field of digital currency, demonstrating how blockchain can provide a new and efficient infrastructure for the traditional financial payment
PANews
2025/07/23 09:00
Wall Street giant Citadel Securities calls on the SEC not to provide securities rule exemptions for tokenized stocks
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, Citadel Securities, one of the world's largest market makers, submitted a letter to the SEC Crypto Working Group, opposing the
PANews
2025/07/23 08:56
BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.
PANews
2025/07/23 08:47
The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, the size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is about 519,000 ETH (worth about $1.9 billion), a record high since January
PANews
2025/07/23 08:41
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
PANews
2025/07/23 08:40
WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the
PANews
2025/07/23 08:34
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation