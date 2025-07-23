2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Tesla’s futuristic diner is here, serving fries and popcorn—but where’s the Dogecoin?

Tesla Diner patrons noticed the absence of Dogecoin payments, despite Musk's earlier endorsement, turning what could’ve been a crypto milestone into a missed opportunity.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 05:15
DeFi Dev Corp. nears 1 million SOL with public market backing

With 999,999 SOL now locked in its treasury, DeFi Dev Corp. is quietly becoming one of Solana’s largest institutional holders. The company is staking, validating, and compounding its way into the network’s core infrastructure. On Monday, July 21, DeFi Dev…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 05:00
Poseidon debuts with $15m to fuel AI’s leap from words to physical worlds

As AI shifts from text to robotics, the battle for training data is entering a new phase. Poseidon, backed by a16z, is positioning itself as the arbiter of this next-gen data economy, where provenance and licensing are non-negotiable.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 04:39
El Salvador’s ‘Daily Bitcoin’ claims crumble under IMF scrutiny

An IMF review reveals that El Salvador stopped buying Bitcoin in February as part of a $1.4 billion loan agreement. This contradicts ongoing claims by Salvadoran officials about daily BTC purchases.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 04:00
Lawyers For Roman Storm May File For A Mistrial After Key Witness Testimony

The legal defense team of Roman Storm is considering whether to file for a mistrial after they were unable to trace key witness testimony back to Tornado Cash, the crypto mixer developer’s lawyers said on Monday. Roman Storm Defense Team Considers Mistrial Filing According to reports, Storm’s legal team told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla they could not verify that funds belonging to witness Hanfeng Leng—who lost $250,000 to a pig butchering scam in 2021—were eventually sent through Tornado Cash. “Based on our research over the weekend, we can’t find that any of Ms. Lin’s fund went to Tornado Cash,” Inner City Press reported Storm’s counsel as saying. “We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial.” P.S. – after jury leaves, before they repair to "alternate jury room," Storm's lawyer Patton: Based on our research over the weekend, we can't find that any of Ms. Lin's fund went to Tornado Cash. We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 21, 2025 If Failla should approve the mistrial motion, Storm’s trial could be dismissed altogether or the DeFi developer could face retrial. Serious Errors In Tornado Cash Case, Defense Lawyers Say News of Storm’s potential mistrial filing comes over a week after the defense claimed in a July 12 court document that the prosecution’s case against the high-profile developer contains “serious errors” and “factual inaccuracies” that purportedly “call into question the integrity of its intended presentation to the jury.” Storm’s lawyers alleged that key Telegram messages from reported co-conspirator Alex Pertsev’s phone, which the prosecution plans to present in court, are “cherry-picked” and “missing information identifying the author of messages that are forwarded.” “It appears the Telegram messages that were extracted are not accurate,” Storm’s lawyers state in the court filing. “The fact that they are plainly missing critical information undermines their reliability.” On the same day, the crypto mixer employee begged his social media followers for contributions to his legal defense fund. “I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight—covering escalating legal fees, expert witnesses, and research as the case extends beyond the initial 2-week projection,” Storm wrote. “My team is working nonstop to defend code as free speech, protect software development, and push back against government overreach that threatens us all,” he added. It is still unclear whether Storm will go forward and push for a mistrial.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 03:40
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Senate Shakes Up Crypto With Major New Market Structure Draft

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has introduced a long-awaited draft bill to reshape how digital assets are classified and regulated in the United States. Titled the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 , the draft introduced by Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-SC), alongside Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), seeks to create a comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, addressing long-standing regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space. New Senate Crypto Bill Proposes Clear Framework for Token Classification and Oversight The legislation, released just days after the GENIUS Act was signed into law, builds on momentum from the House-passed CLARITY Act and incorporates key elements from the bipartisan Lummis-Gillibrand initiative. Source: Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 One of the bill’s most consequential provisions is the explicit recognition that digital assets, referred to as “ancillary assets,” are not inherently securities. It clarifies that secondary market transactions involving these tokens should not automatically fall under securities laws. However, exceptions apply: if a token’s value is closely tied to promises of profit through managerial efforts, securities laws could still be triggered. In addition, the draft legislation attempts to resolve the persistent jurisdictional tension between the SEC and CFTC. Under the proposed framework, most digital assets would be regulated as commodities, falling primarily under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while the SEC would retain oversight of investment contracts and investor protection matters. The bill instructs the SEC to modernize disclosure rules and adapt its record-keeping systems to account for blockchain-based financial activity, ensuring compatibility with Web3 ecosystems. Beyond token classification, the legislation spans more than 35 areas of focus. It includes requests for public feedback on topics such as stablecoin regulation, custody frameworks, DeFi exemptions, and illicit finance concerns, including tactics like “ pig butchering” scams . The draft also proposes a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements, shielding developers from premature enforcement actions, provided their projects meet certain transparency and decentralization standards. Additionally, developers who do not custody user funds could be exempt from some registration requirements, an important provision for open-source innovators. Senator Tim Scott emphasized the bill’s collaborative approach, saying, “This bill gives Congress the opportunity to hear from industry and regulators alike before finalizing a legal framework that protects consumers and encourages responsible innovation.” Stakeholder input is now being solicited, particularly on areas where the SEC and CFTC’s jurisdiction may overlap, with Senate Banking Committee hearings expected in the coming weeks as lawmakers move toward introducing a finalized version. Senate Push for Market Structure Reform Gains Momentum After GENIUS Act Signing Momentum for U.S. crypto legislation continued to build this week with the new draft legislation after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law , marking a landmark moment in federal regulation. 🏛️U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Friday afternoon in a landmark bill signing at the White House. https://t.co/WWqbXyzetr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 18, 2025 The GENIUS Act, passed with broad bipartisan support, provides the first federal framework for stablecoin issuers and will take effect 18 months after signing or 120 days after federal regulators, including the Treasury and the Federal Reserve, issue final rules. Alongside the GENIUS Act, two other major proposals, the CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, are advancing in Congress. The CLARITY Act was recently approved by the House Agriculture Committee. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act seeks to block any retail digital dollar issued by the Federal Reserve. 🇺🇸 GENIUS Act, Anti-CBDC Act, and CLARITY Act pass crucial procedural vote 215-211 in Congress after Trump's decisive Oval Office intervention rescues stalled crypto agenda. #GeniusAct #Trump https://t.co/Lm2tCBbimp — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 16, 2025 Industry executives are watching closely. Ian De Bode of Ondo Finance described the new legislation as “the beginning of a new regulatory era,” pointing to bipartisan cooperation and the role of key figures like Patrick McHenry. Senator Tim Scott said lawmakers are planning to finalize crypto market structure legislation by September 30 . With the GENIUS Act now law and several other bills in motion, the U.S. digital asset space is edging closer to a defined regulatory framework, one that could reshape the crypto sector heading into 2026.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 03:02
Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Major stock indices were mixed in the week of major earnings, while memestocks saw major gains.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:30
US Senate Republicans release draft bill for crypto market structure

Republican leaders on the Senate Banking Committee said the legislation “built on” the CLARITY Act passed in the House of Representatives last week.
PANews2025/07/23 02:26
DevvStream pivots, anchors crypto treasury to BTC and SOL

DevvStream's portfolio includes Bitcoin for stability, Solana for yield, and DevvE for sustainability. It hints at a broader institutional shift toward RWAs.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:13

