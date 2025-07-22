MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$131 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
NET
$0.00011115
-0.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:57
A new wallet received 3,990 MKR from FalconX in the past five days, worth $8.45 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet received 3,990 MKR (worth US$8.45 million) from FalconX in the past 5 days.
WALLET
$0.02156
-4.17%
MKR
$1,838.9
-2.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:51
Fosun International applies to register multiple trademarks including "Star Coin" in Hong Kong, which may accelerate the layout of virtual asset business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Wenhui.com, Fosun Wealth International Holdings, a Hong Kong technology financial services and investment entity under Fosun International (0656), has recently registered trademarks
COM
$0.017083
-3.08%
MAY
$0.04923
-1.57%
STAR
$0.007493
-4.42%
VIRTUAL
$1.148
-5.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:48
Faraday Future and HabitTrade have reached a strategic partnership to enhance shareholder value through innovative Web3 financial services
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Groonghui, Faraday Future announced a strategic partnership with HabitTrade. HabitTrade is a global multi-market broker and digital asset infrastructure platform. FF said
FUTURE
$0.1492
-1.09%
MULTI
$0.07721
+1.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:41
The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the way with a 9.62% increase
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the various sectors of the crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the 24-hour increase
ROSE
$0.02291
-5.64%
NFT
$0.0000004714
-0.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.22)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/22 Update: The sector rotates to SOL, and everyone is taking off except
SOL
$157.16
-5.38%
MEME
$0.001775
-10.93%
AI
$0.1131
-6.37%
MEMES
$0.00008843
-0.70%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:18
Mexican Real Estate Company Grupo Murano Plans to Build $10 Billion Bitcoin Vault in Five Years
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Grupo Murano, a Mexico-based real estate company with a market value of $1 billion, is taking the lead in launching
REAL
$0.04666
+3.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 11:02
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
WALLET
$0.02156
-4.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 10:29
Xingong Green Hydrogen: Promote the "new energy + RWA" strategy and plan to connect 100,000 sets of equipment to the RWA system in the next five years
PANews reported on July 22 that according to People's Finance, the reporter learned from Xingong Green Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Sichuan Jinding (600678), that Xingong Green Hydrogen explored the transformation
PEOPLE
$0.01731
-4.73%
RWA
$0.003451
-5.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 10:18
Web3 game studio Delabs Games raises $5.2 million in new funding, bringing total funding to $17.2 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Gamesbeat, Web3 game studio Delabs Games has raised a total of $17.2 million to date, including a recent round of $5.2 million
GAME
$36.0358
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 10:16
Trending News
More
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation