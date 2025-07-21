2025-08-03 Sunday

Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
PANews2025/07/21 22:04
TON narrowly avoids blockchain crash: ‘Security remains highest priority’

TON network averted a major crash after TonBit security firm found a bug in the TVM.
Crypto.news2025/07/21 22:03
Telegram founder: Black market speculation of rare usernames, digital IDs, etc. creates extortion risks

PANews reported on July 21 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov had just posted on his channel that the price of rare usernames, digital IDs and gifts had soared to over
PANews2025/07/21 22:02
XRP News: Savvy Investors Turn to IOTA Miner Cloud Mining to Add a Steady Income Every Day

CryptoNews2025/07/21 22:01
A user lost $1.23 million in assets due to mistakenly entering a phishing website

PANews reported on July 21 that SlowMist founder Cos ( Yu Xian ) tweeted that a user searched for aave on Google and clicked on the first search result, which
PANews2025/07/21 21:51
Amber Group Accelerator amber.ac Launches BUIDL_QUESTS 2025: Record-breaking Funding of Over $10 Million to Drive Innovation at AgentFi

PANews reported on July 21 that amber.ac, a Web3 accelerator under Amber Group, officially launched the second global hackathon BUIDL_QUESTS 2025, with a total incentive amount of over 10 million
PANews2025/07/21 21:38
Canada’s NextGen Digital Launches Crypto Treasury Strategy with $1M Bitcoin Acquisition

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has officially entered the world of corporate crypto treasury strategies with the acquisition of $1 million worth of Bitcoin. This move marks the company’s first crypto asset purchase and signals its intention to incorporate decentralized assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into its broader financial management framework. Crypto Allocation Approved by Board The company said its board of directors has approved a strategy that allows for up to 80% of its treasury holdings to be allocated to crypto assets. The digital holdings will be custodied by a regulated, institutional-grade provider, in full compliance with legal and industry standards regarding security, custody, and reporting. As part of a more diversified reserve strategy, crypto assets are being evaluated for their long-term store of value potential and ability to act as a hedge against systemic risks in traditional financial markets. CEO: Bitcoin Offers Long-Term Resilience In a statement, Matthew Priebe, CEO of NextGen, described the initiative as both forward-looking and rooted in financial caution. “We believe Bitcoin is a unique monetary asset that offers long-term resilience and upside as a treasury reserve. Our decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin reflects our confidence in the long-term value and relevance of decentralized assets in the global economy.” The company explains that its current development plans and operations will not be affected by this shift. Any future material acquisitions of digital assets will be disclosed as required under applicable regulations. Aligning with a Global Trend NextGen joins a growing list of publicly traded companies allocating part of their balance sheet into crypto, amid rising institutional interest in decentralized finance. The company views this move as a way to improve the diversification and robustness of its treasury, especially in light of fiscal volatility and inflationary challenges worldwide. Through this initiative, NextGen aims to align with global trends in digital asset adoption while maintaining its commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and long-term shareholder value. The company also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform, and Cloud AI Hosting, a hardware-as-a-service solution tailored for the AI industry, giving it a diversified presence in both emerging technology and decentralized finance. Corporate Treasuries Follow Saylor’s Lead An increasing number of firms are taking a leaf out of Michael Saylor’s Strategy playbook, following the lead of his aggressive bitcoin treasury strategy that began in 2020. Saylor’s approach—allocating large portions of corporate reserves into bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement—has shifted the conversation around digital assets from speculative trading to long-term balance sheet management. Earlier today, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired an additional 6,220 BTC for approximately $739.8 million, at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin during the week ending July 20, 2025. 📈 Michael Saylor's @Strategy buys 6,220 BTC for $739.8M—now holds 607,770 BTC worth $43.6B. Average price: $71.7K. #Bitcoin #Crypto https://t.co/PAxOuP9dsD — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 21, 2025 His firm’s bold moves have inspired a wave of publicly traded companies, fintech startups, and even traditional enterprises to explore holding crypto assets as part of their treasury diversification. As fiscal uncertainty persists globally, more executives are reconsidering cash-heavy balance sheets in favor of digital assets that, like bitcoin, are seen as resilient, decentralized stores of value.
CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:35
Sources: Meta, "X" and LinkedIn file legal action against Italy's tax demands

PANews reported on July 21 that sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O), social media company "X" and LinkedIn filed legal proceedings against Italy's tax requirements.
PANews2025/07/21 21:35
The US House of Representatives Passed the ‘GENIUS Act’ and OurCryptoMiner Platform Helped XRP Users Earn $4,300

CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:34
U.S. stocks open, Ethereum stocks gain strength

PANews reported on July 21 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.06%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.31%. Ethereum
PANews2025/07/21 21:32

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation