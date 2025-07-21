2025-08-03 Sunday

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the American Bankers Association, together with several banks and credit union groups, wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the
PANews2025/07/21 14:31
NFT Market Cap Jumps 21% to $6.3B Overnight — What’s Going On?

The NFT market roared to life on Monday, jumping more than 20% in a single day, with total market cap rising from $5.1b to $6.3b . After months of stagnation, renewed interest in Ethereum-based collections appears to be driving the sudden revival. A major catalyst came in the form of a high-profile CryptoPunk sweep. According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a newly created wallet, 0x1bb3, spent 2,082 ETH, or about $5.87m, to purchase 45 CryptoPunk NFTs within hours. The transaction lit up OpenSea, where the wallet now holds assets valued at over 1,700 ETH, or roughly $6.5m. A whale created a new wallet(0x1bb3) and spent 2,082 $ETH ($5.87M) to buy 45 CryptoPunk NFTs 4 hours ago. https://t.co/mVu8wrKhT7 pic.twitter.com/pfH4j5lYKI — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 21, 2025 CryptoPunks Dominate as Blue-Chip NFTs Spark Market Revival CryptoPunks led the rally, with floor prices climbing 14% from the previous day to $175,320. This surge pushed the project to the top of the 24-hour sales leaderboard, clocking in over $14.7m in volume, according to CryptoSlam. That marked a staggering 11,143% increase in daily sales. Other Ethereum collections followed suit. Moonbirds recorded a 31.1% gain, while Pudgy Penguins rose 2.7%. Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a 6.9% increase, and niche collections like Infynex Patron gained 9.4%. The broader uptick signals a shift in sentiment as investors appear to be rotating capital back into high-value NFT assets. The NFT market cap just pumped 17% in a day from $5.1B to $6.0B. Which NFTs are you holding? pic.twitter.com/yIauTicwpy — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 21, 2025 Iconic Collections and ETH Dominance Hint at Broader Recovery Ethereum retained its dominance by a wide margin, notching $32m in NFT sales over 24 hours, a 339% spike. Solana, Bitcoin and BNB Chain trailed, each generating between $1.3m and $2.1m in sales, data from CryptoSlam showed. The rise in activity coincides with a sharp increase in wallet activity and a visible uptick in both buyer and seller participation. Ethereum alone saw over 5,400 buyers and 6,000 sellers across NFT marketplaces within the same period. While it remains unclear whether this momentum will sustain, the sharp uptick shows how quickly sentiment can shift in the NFT space. The market had been mired in sluggishness for months, with volumes declining and floor prices softening across major collections. Not all platforms or blockchains experienced the recovery to the same extent. While Ethereum-based collections surged, others like Immutable and Polygon recorded smaller gains or minor dips, showing Ethereum’s ongoing lead in high-value NFT transactions. CryptoPunks’ leading role in the recent surge shows the enduring appeal of iconic collections with cultural significance, particularly when major investors join the action. This rapid influx of funds and interest might indicate the onset of a wider market recovery. Still, experienced analysts warn that the NFT market remains unpredictable and closely tied to overall cryptocurrency trends.
CryptoNews2025/07/21 14:26
US bank lobby challenges crypto firms’ bids for bank licences

US banking and credit union groups asked the OCC to delay deciding on bank license applications from crypto firms, arguing there are “significant policy and process concerns.”
PANews2025/07/21 14:20
Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 70 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by
PANews2025/07/21 14:15
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 22 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,955 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group spent about 2.2 million euros to increase its holdings of 22 bitcoins,
PANews2025/07/21 14:09
Web3 Lawyer: Why should China speed up the legalization of Bitcoin ETF in the mainland?

introduction Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are increasingly entering the mainstream financial system around the world. In mainland China, cryptocurrency trading has been strictly restricted or even banned since 2017. However,
PANews2025/07/21 14:00
AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position and lost $8 million, and then turned to long ETH

According to PANews on July 21, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position, losing $8 million, and then went long on ETH. The
PANews2025/07/21 13:55
The total market value of NFTs has risen back above $6 billion, reaching its highest level since early February

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, Coingecko data showed that the total market value of the global NFT market has risen to US$6.04 billion, up 16.9%
PANews2025/07/21 13:53
The swarms community Discord account was hacked, and the team is actively recovering

PANews reported on July 21 that the AI proxy protocol swarms disclosed on the X platform that the swarms community Discord account was hacked. Earlier today, a team member's Discord
PANews2025/07/21 12:54
Ethereum gas limit rises toward 45M as ETH price eyes $4000

Ethereum’s base layer is undergoing a major performance shift, with the network’s gas limit rising toward 45 million units, a move that could meaningfully expand its transaction throughput. According to a July 20 update on X from Ethereum (ETH) co-founder…
Crypto.news2025/07/21 12:53

