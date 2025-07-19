2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financial instrument platform Aether Holdings plans to raise $40 million, with most of the proceeds planned to be used to purchase Bitcoin

Financial instrument platform Aether Holdings plans to raise $40 million, with most of the proceeds planned to be used to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 19 that according to market news, Aether Holdings, an artificial intelligence and data-driven financial instrument platform, announced a $40 million financing, most of which will be
Share
PANews2025/07/19 08:48
Tether CEO: Will ensure USDT complies with the GENIUS Act, but still plans to launch a stablecoin specifically for the United States

Tether CEO: Will ensure USDT complies with the GENIUS Act, but still plans to launch a stablecoin specifically for the United States

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company plans to ensure that its flagship
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0368-5.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-3.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000127-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 08:43
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, Circle fell 4.71%, and Coinbase rose 2.2%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, Circle fell 4.71%, and Coinbase rose 2.2%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.32%, the S&P 500 slightly
Major
MAJOR$0.15369-1.41%
U
U$0.01108+0.72%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02297-5.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 08:32
Block to join S&P 500, replacing oil company Hess

Block to join S&P 500, replacing oil company Hess

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Bloomberg, Block, the payment platform owned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, will be included in the S&P 500 index, replacing the oil
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.249-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 08:16
Next Ethereum memecoin to hit $1: Shiba Inu vs Little Pepe

Next Ethereum memecoin to hit $1: Shiba Inu vs Little Pepe

Little Pepe raises $5.9m in presale, outpacing SHIB’s momentum as it eyes a possible $1 target next cycle. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629-4.98%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001174-3.84%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000999-5.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 08:14
US President Trump officially signed the stablecoin-related bill "GENIUS Act"

US President Trump officially signed the stablecoin-related bill "GENIUS Act"

PANews reported on July 19 that according to CCTV News, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of the United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act" ("GENIUS Act", referred
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0368-5.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-3.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 08:05
Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

By Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com Compiled by: TechFlow Understanding DAT* (Digital Asset Treasury) and BTC/ETH Treasury Strategy * This post has been approved by @saylor (MicroStrategy CEO) Case
Bitcoin
BTC$112,085.31-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017084-3.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001982-4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 07:30
Crypto Leaders See GENIUS Act as Turning Point for Regulation

Crypto Leaders See GENIUS Act as Turning Point for Regulation

Key Takeaways: U.S. House has passed the GENIUS Act, establishing federal stablecoin regulations. Executives from Ondo, Bitpanda, and Gluwa cite rising institutional confidence. Regulatory clarity may shape how infrastructure and securities laws intersect globally. Executives from Ondo Finance, Bitpanda, and Gluwa say the passage of key crypto regulations, including the GENIUS Act in the U.S. House, represents a shift in the policy environment for digital assets. According to statements shared with Cryptonews.com on July 16, Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, said the bill represents “the beginning of a new regulatory era,” citing bipartisan cooperation and increased institutional readiness. GENIUS Act Interpreted by Executives “The clearer the rules, the faster adoption will follow,” he said, adding that legal clarity has long been the key obstacle to full institutional participation. De Bode noted that Patrick McHenry, Vice Chair of Ondo and former Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has played a role in advancing policy. “His presence alongside President Trump at today’s GENIUS Act signing underscores the significance of this moment – not just for policy, but for the broader digital asset industry,” De Bode said. Crypto Week has delivered. The GENIUS Act is now law, providing long-overdue clarity for stablecoin issuers, protections for consumers, and defined guidelines for regulators. With the CLARITY Act also advancing through the Senate, the US took a major step toward defining… pic.twitter.com/ckNjO2FF2t — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) July 18, 2025 Bitpanda Deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad said that regulatory movement in Washington is shaping investor sentiment. “This breakthrough is fuelling broad market optimism in BTC, as we’ve seen from the recent all-time high, and now for altcoins,” he said. He emphasized the renewed interest in altcoins like XRP and DOGE and said, “broad rallies need confidence.” Tae Oh, CEO of Gluwa, focused on the stablecoin provision in the GENIUS Act. “By establishing the first federal framework for USD-pegged stablecoins, this development signals a strong commitment to responsible innovation, consumer protection, and long-term industry growth,” he said. He added that the bill supports future adoption in “payments, DeFi, and financial infrastructure.” Oh also pointed to the Crypto Market Structure Bill and the upcoming Fed meeting. “Even the slightest hints of a pivot in policy could significantly impact risk assets,” he said. Evolving Regulatory Environment in Crypto Space Some industry analysts view the GENIUS Act’s passage as part of a larger trend toward regulatory convergence across major economies. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and similar efforts in Asia suggest that lawmakers globally are seeking to align digital asset oversight with existing financial systems, reducing regulatory arbitrage and improving cross-border compatibility. At the same time, the regulation exposes a divide between countries that treat crypto primarily through securities law enforcement and those that treat it through financial infrastructure reform. The ability of jurisdictions to define clear supervisory roles across banking, securities, and commodities may determine how effectively they integrate blockchain-based systems into their economies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might U.S. regulation impact crypto jurisdictions in Asia? Asia-based regulatory authorities may adjust licensing structures and enforcement thresholds based on how U.S. policy evolves, particularly if they seek access to U.S. liquidity or wish to comply with international financial standards. What are the risks of regulatory fragmentation despite growing alignment? Conflicting definitions of digital assets and inconsistent supervision of stablecoins or DeFi protocols may lead to market segmentation, making it harder for cross-border services to operate under unified legal assumptions. How are traditional financial institutions responding to the GENIUS Act? Many banks and asset managers are reportedly monitoring developments for potential entry points, especially in areas such as tokenized treasuries and compliant stablecoin issuance, which may now fall under clearer federal rules.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017084-3.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.15369-1.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04932-1.18%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19186-7.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/19 05:45
GENIUS&#039; ban on stablecoin yield will drive demand for Ethereum DeFi — Analysts

GENIUS&#039; ban on stablecoin yield will drive demand for Ethereum DeFi — Analysts

The lack of yield-bearing options for US-regulated stablecoins under the GENIUS bill will drive investors to search for interest elsewhere, analysts said.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002058+2.95%
Comedian
BAN$0.06033-3.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 05:39
Charles Schwab CEO hints at Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for clients as GENIUS Act becomes law

Charles Schwab CEO hints at Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for clients as GENIUS Act becomes law

Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in an interview on Friday that the company plans to launch Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading in a bid to compete with crypto exchange Coinbase.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,085.31-1.40%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0368-5.27%
Ethereum
ETH$3,390.85-4.58%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05741-4.23%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001931-4.12%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/19 05:35

Trending News

More

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation