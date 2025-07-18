MEXC Exchange
Data: Jump Trading is the most profitable address on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days, with a profit of $13.46 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Nansen data, the addresses with the highest profits on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days include Jump Trading (listed twice,
PANews
2025/07/18 16:07
Over 40 investors defrauded in $900K crypto scam run by ex-rugby player
The U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced a former rugby player to 30 months in prison for defrauding investors out of $900,000 in a crypto mining Ponzi scheme. Shane Donovan Moore, a 37-year-old semi-professional rugby player from Seattle, operated a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:46
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 18 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced that it will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves and promote the development of its digital asset business
PANews
2025/07/18 15:40
6 days ago, the whale who shorted Ethereum added 3.58 million USDC, and the liquidation price was 4006.2 US dollars
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum whale address 0x8c58 started shorting ETH 6 days ago, and has accumulated losses of more than 10.7 million
PANews
2025/07/18 15:19
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin holdings to 25.8 BTC
PANews reported on July 18 that Planet Ventures Inc., a Canadian listed company, purchased 3.02 BTC for 500,000 Canadian dollars, increasing its total holdings to 25.8 BTC, with an average
PANews
2025/07/18 15:18
Backpack launches FTX debt marketplace for claim holders
Backpack, the crypto exchange founded by former FTX insiders, has launched a new portal to help FTX creditors sell their debt claims directly to interested third-party buyers. The announcement was made on July 18 via a post on Backpack’s Chinese…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:04
Analysis: Technical indicators show that Bitcoin may enter a consolidation phase in the next 1 to 2 months
PANews reported on July 18 that Matrixport's latest report pointed out that Bitcoin has recently entered a new trading range driven by favorable US policies, fiscal and economic data, but
PANews
2025/07/18 15:04
a16z: Trustlessness does not mean responsibilitylessness. Web3 governance has entered the era of accountability
Article | a16z By Miles Jennings Compiled by Portal Labs Crypto foundations — nonprofit organizations that support the development of blockchain networks — were once a slick legal path to
PANews
2025/07/18 15:00
Ethereum reclaims $3,600 as total crypto market cap hits $4 trillion ATH
The crypto market is still climbing, and Ethereum is not relinquishing its spot as a top gainer. According to crypto.news data on July 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has pushed back into the $3,600 zone for the first time since dropping…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 14:57
A whale has been long 8309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 0xC60…89F3f has been long 8,309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours, worth about 29.92 million US dollars,
PANews
2025/07/18 14:56
