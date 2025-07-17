MEXC Exchange
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture
The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges
PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
PANews
2025/07/17 20:32
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah
Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:30
US SEC Delays Decision on Physical Redemptions of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed documents on July 17 that the regulator decided to extend the approval period
PANews
2025/07/17 20:18
SEC delays in-kind redemption decision for Bitwise crypto ETFs
The US SEC has extended its decision deadline on whether to allow in-kind redemptions for Bitwise’s spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs on NYSE Arca.
PANews
2025/07/17 20:15
Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
PANews
2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
PANews
2025/07/17 19:38
Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor, sued the Spanish government at the European Court of Human Rights last month in an
PANews
2025/07/17 19:28
SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated that merging the SEC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is not
PANews
2025/07/17 19:21
Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
PANews
2025/07/17 19:16
