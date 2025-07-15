2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's
PANews2025/07/15 21:04
A Survival Guide for Crypto Newbies: How to Build Wealth Long-Term

Author: Alertforalpha Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Let’s face it: as a newbie, crypto investing can ruin you if you’re not careful. Most crypto related content is either hype or technical
PANews2025/07/15 21:00
Is the crypto bull run over? Here’s why Bitcoin and altcoins are going down

Bitcoin and most altcoins pulled back on Tuesday, raising concerns among investors about whether the crypto bull run is over. Bitcoin (BTC) plunged from Monday’s high of $123,200 to $116,600, while the market capitalization of all coins fell by over…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 20:55
JPMorgan Chase CEO: Will participate in stablecoin and JPMorgan Chase deposit coin related businesses

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Dimon said: We will participate in the related business of stablecoins and JPMorgan deposit coins.
PANews2025/07/15 20:54
Sui eyes $4 breakout as TVL climbs back above $2 billion

Sui is showing signs of strength again, both on-chain and on the charts. After months of quiet consolidation, the Layer 1 blockchain is back above the $2 billion mark in total value locked, while its native token SUI is climbing…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 20:52
Deribit Launches New Rewards Program for Eligible USDC Holders

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit announced a new reward program for eligible USDC holders, aiming to provide users with more collateral
PANews2025/07/15 20:51
Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Fairshake, the largest super PAC in the US crypto field, and its affiliates are actively preparing for the
PANews2025/07/15 20:46
SharpLink Emerges as Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $213M Purchase

U.S.-based technology company SharpLink announced a major Ethereum acquisitions in July, making it the largest corporate holder of ETH to date. NEW: SharpLink becomes the largest $ETH holder among corporate entities Between July 7 and July 13, SharpLink acquired ~74,656 ETH for ~$213M at an average price of ~$2,852 per ETH Total holdings now stand at ~280,706 ETH ~99.7% of ETH is staked, earning ~415 ETH since June 2… pic.twitter.com/2yknUWgkLJ — SBET (SharpLink Gaming) (@SharpLinkGaming) July 15, 2025 Between July 7 and July 13, the company purchased approximately 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852, totaling an investment of around $213 million. This latest purchase brings SharpLink’s total Ethereum holdings to roughly 280,706 ETH. The company’s aggressive buying activity signals a growing trend among corporations diversifying into digital assets beyond Bitcoin. The Ethereum acquisition reflects SharpLink’s long-term commitment to blockchain infrastructure, staking rewards, and decentralized finance applications. Nearly Entire Holdings Staked for Yield According to data shared by SharpLink, approximately 99.7% of its ETH holdings are currently either staked or restaked, contributing to onchain security while earning passive yield. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned approximately 415 ETH through staking activities. The company has not disclosed specific staking providers or restaking platforms used, though the scale of participation suggests involvement with major Ethereum infrastructure layers, possibly including liquid staking protocols. The yield strategy appears to be core to SharpLink’s treasury allocation, positioning Ethereum not just as a reserve asset, but as an income-generating component of its digital strategy. ETH Concentration Trends Upward Ethereum concentration among institutional players and corporate entities has been rising steadily. Since June 13, ETH concentration by top holders has increased by approximately 23%, a figure influenced in part by SharpLink’s large-scale acquisitions. With the Ethereum price hovering near $2,850 during the accumulation period, SharpLink’s entry adds weight to a broader narrative of institutional confidence in ETH as a long-term asset. While Bitcoin has historically dominated corporate balance sheets, Ethereum’s versatility—ranging from smart contracts and DeFi to tokenization—continues to attract strategic capital allocations. SharpLink trades under the ticker $SBET and has not yet commented on how this ETH position aligns with its broader corporate roadmap. However, the move is already drawing attention from analysts who view the purchase as maturing institutional interest in Ethereum’s infrastructure and yield potential. SharpLink Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May. The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman. Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.
CryptoNews2025/07/15 20:46
Analysis: U.S. inflation rose as expected in June, making the Fed continue to be cautious about rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the rise in the US CPI in June may mark the beginning of the long-expected tariff-induced inflation increase, which makes the
PANews2025/07/15 20:44
Analysis: U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June meets target, paving the way for rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June was 0.2%, which is indeed in line with the Fed's target, so it
PANews2025/07/15 20:41

