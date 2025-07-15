MEXC Exchange
Market News: ProShares Launches ETF Aiming to Achieve 2x Intraday Returns on SOL and XRP
PANews reported on July 15 that according to market news, ProShares launched an ETF aimed at achieving a 2x daily return on SOL and XRP.
The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates in September
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, interest rate futures still show that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates this month, but there is a
OFA Group, a listed company, has reached a $100 million equity financing agreement to establish a cryptocurrency reserve
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, construction services company OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) has obtained a $100 million (expandable to $200 million) equity financing arrangement
A New Zealand woman was accused of stealing her mother's savings to invest in cryptocurrency, and then suspected of murdering her mother and faking the scene of her death
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the Wellington High Court in New Zealand heard a case of matricide involving cryptocurrency investment. The 53-year-old defendant Julia DeLuney
The U.S. June core CPI annual rate was 2.9%, and the seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate was 0.2%
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unadjusted core CPI annual rate in June was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 3.00% and the previous value
1INCH price surges 75% in a week as 1inch Swap DEX hits $700B volume
1INCH price has rallied to $0.39 after breaking extended consolidation, boosted by the $700B milestone in DEX volume. However, bearish RSI divergence raises risk of breaking the established uptrend structure if the price falls below the $0.30 support. 1inch (1INCH)…
Function raises $10M seed round led by Galaxy to launch first fully reserved, composable Bitcoin yield product
Crypto infrastructure firm Function has secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product, amid rising demand for BTC-based yield solutions. Crypto infrastructure firm Function, previously known as Ignition, has successfully raised $10 million in…
Analyst: CPI lower than expected will affect the pricing of future interest rate cuts
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, US interest rate strategists Jersey and Hoffman said that the market continues to price in a consumer price index of more
Publicly traded company Cycurion launches subsidiary to build $10 million cryptocurrency reserve
PANews reported on July 15 that cybersecurity and digital infrastructure company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) announced the establishment of a wholly-owned crypto subsidiary, Cycurion Crypto, to establish a $10 million
Vitalik Buterin: L2s should maximize the use of L1 security tools
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advocates for the optimization of Layer1 security and decentralization features to streamline how builders develop Layer2s. In a recent X post, Buterin comments on a take about how alternative Layer1s eventually end up becoming Layer2s overtime.…
