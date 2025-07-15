[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Falls Below $117K as Traders Lock In Profits After All-Time High Rally

The crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 5%. Bitcoin is down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,000, after touching $123,100 yesterday. Ethereum has also slipped today as it trades below $3,000. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.