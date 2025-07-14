2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Lloyds Bank, Aberdeen Investments partner with crypto exchange Archax to allow digital assets as collateral for FX contracts

Lloyds Bank, Aberdeen Investments partner with crypto exchange Archax to allow digital assets as collateral for FX contracts

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and fund management company Aberdeen Investments have reached a cooperation with the crypto exchange Archax to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05263-5.64%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:24
@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million

@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio returned again and opened a BTC short position with a 40x leverage. Previously, he had accumulated
Bitcoin
BTC$112,554.82-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:18
Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token

Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token

Wintermute may be one of the market makers behind Pump.fun’s PUMP token, with on-chain data showing test transfers ahead of its expected launch on open markets. Wintermute, one of the most active market makers in the crypto space, appears to…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1495-8.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04915-1.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01441-5.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002648+1.30%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010194-8.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 17:15
U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin

U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin

The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves. In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009+0.24%
U
U$0.01108+0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 17:14
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it has successfully raised 1 million
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:12
Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time

Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Tao Alpha (soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology), a British listed company, announced its first purchase of 28.56 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,554.82-0.72%
Bittensor
TAO$332.72-3.85%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01406-3.10%
SOON
SOON$0.156+5.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:11
Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says

Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says

Stablecoins are booming, and one cryptocurrency could quietly become the foundation of a new dollar-based economy, analysts at Electric Capital say. Despite widespread talk about “de-dollarization,” the global thirst for U.S. dollars is far from disappearing. In fact, it’s reaching…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.58-1.48%
U
U$0.01108+0.54%
Farcana
FAR$0.000158-4.24%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.068+5.75%
fact
FACT$2.57-5.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 17:10
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

Savvy Mining now lets XRP holders mine directly via the cloud, no conversions, hardware, or hassle, unlocking a new way to grow value from XRP beyond payments. #partnercontent
Triathon
GROW$0.0111+21.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07509-8.22%
XRP
XRP$2.794-6.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00792-0.12%
Octavia
VIA$0.015-2.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 17:09
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a
GOMBLE
GM$0.00897-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:07
A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days

A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet has withdrawn 23,562 ETH since the last update, worth approximately US$70.82 million. In the past
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02159-4.04%
Ethereum
ETH$3,406.4-3.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:05

Trending News

More

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation