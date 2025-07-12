MEXC Exchange
The 1inch team is suspected to have purchased another 11.81 million 1INCH in the past 16 hours, worth $3.3 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 16 hours, the 1inch team is suspected of purchasing 11.81 million 1INCH again, worth $3.3 million, and
1INCH
$0.2408
-1.43%
PANews
2025/07/12 10:02
Sources: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise $100 million at a valuation of nearly $1 billion
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Fortune, cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise about $100 million with a valuation of nearly $1 billion, according to two
STARTUP
$0.016982
+8.87%
PANews
2025/07/12 09:41
SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million)
ETH
$3,403.02
-3.70%
PANews
2025/07/12 09:22
A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective, which received 7,000 ETH of operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, 6
WALLET
$0.02162
-3.82%
ETH
$3,403.02
-3.70%
PANews
2025/07/12 09:08
A whale spent 4.5 million USDT yesterday to buy 349.02 billion PEPE
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $4.5 million USDT to purchase 349.02 billion $PEPE yesterday. Currently, this whale holds 508.75 billion $PEPE,
PEPE
$0.00001005
-4.64%
PANews
2025/07/12 09:04
Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Bloomberg, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins (digital tokens usually pegged to fiat currencies) is
BANK
$0.05275
-5.26%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:51
A new wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH from FalconX 2 hours ago, worth about $50.1 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 2 hours ago, a newly created wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH worth 50.1 million US dollars from FalconX.
WALLET
$0.02162
-3.82%
ETH
$3,403.02
-3.70%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:47
The GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT about 7 hours ago
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the assets returned by the GMX hacker to the GMX project yesterday included: 10.495 million FRAX and
GMX
$12.18
-0.24%
ETH
$3,403.02
-3.70%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:37
Coinbase changes the profile picture of its X account to Pengu NFT
PANews reported on July 12 that Coinbase changed the profile picture of its X account to Pengu NFT.
PENGU
$0.032288
-1.76%
NFT
$0.000000471
-0.63%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:32
Musk: xAI is not seeking financing at this time
PANews reported on July 12 that Musk tweeted, "xAI is not seeking financing at this time and has sufficient funds." Earlier news said that Musk's xAI is planning a new
XAI
$0.04629
-4.20%
NOT
$0.001998
-4.40%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:29
