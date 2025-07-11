MEXC Exchange
BlackRock ETHA recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history, about $320 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock's ETHA fund recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history yesterday, about 106,827 ETH (about 320 million US dollars).
PANews
2025/07/11 23:28
Dubai won the real estate tokenization play
Dubai is pioneering real estate tokenization with a regulated, blockchain-based framework that democratizes property investment, enabling global retail investors to buy fractional shares in prime properties.
PANews
2025/07/11 23:05
Upexi, a listed company, announced a simultaneous private placement of $200 million in common stock and convertible notes to purchase SOL
PANews reported on July 11 that Nasdaq-listed company Upexi announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain qualified investors, qualified purchasers and institutional investors and the
PANews
2025/07/11 23:05
Opyn’s top minds defect to Coinbase in strategic shift toward onchain derivatives
Andrew Leone and Joe Clark built some of DeFi’s most groundbreaking derivatives. Now, they’re taking that expertise to Coinbase, and the implications for onchain markets could be massive. On July 11, crypto exchange Coinbase announced it had poached Opyn’s core…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 23:03
Two congressmen launched "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week" and called on Democrats to block GENIUS and other bills
PANews reported on July 11 that according to former Fox Financial reporter Eleanor Terrett, in response to the Republican Party’s "Cryptocurrency Week", Representatives Maxine Waters and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch
PANews
2025/07/11 22:41
Inception, the EigenLayer-based re-staking protocol, announced the termination of operations
PANews reported on July 11 that Inception, a re-staking protocol built on EigenLayer, announced the termination of operations. In the past two years, Inception has successfully launched more than 15
PANews
2025/07/11 22:35
Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The block, Coinbase has hired the core leadership team of the decentralized options protocol Opyn to seek to expand its derivatives business.
PANews
2025/07/11 22:29
Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live
PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, the new trend-based crypto investment application RandomBag.fun is now officially launched and has cooperated with ZetaChain as its cross-chain first-level
PANews
2025/07/11 22:26
Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1
PANews reported on July 11 that Tether plans to stop supporting USDT for the five traditional blockchains Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, and freeze the remaining
PANews
2025/07/11 22:25
Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy
PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding
PANews
2025/07/11 22:19
