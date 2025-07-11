2025-08-03 Sunday

Ethereum Foundation offloads $25.7m ETH to a public company in rare deal

When the Ethereum Foundation offloads ETH, markets flinch. But this time, they handpicked SharpLink as the buyer. Behind the $25.7 million transaction lies a deeper narrative about staking, institutional alignment, and Ethereum’s next phase. On July 11, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant…
Ethereum
ETH$3,406.32-3.56%
Crypto.news2025/07/11 22:09
‘Crypto Week’ approaches: Will these three pro-crypto bills pass?

“Crypto week” is approaching as lawmakers in Washington aim to pass three bills related to digital assets.
PANews2025/07/11 22:01
BlackRock’s IBIT became the fastest ETF in history to reach $80 billion and is currently ranked the 21st largest ETF in the world

PANews reported on July 11 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, tweeted that BlackRock's IBIT broke through the $80 billion mark, becoming the fastest ETF in history to
PANews2025/07/11 21:42
US Congress prepares for ‘crypto week’ as industry urges lawmakers to act

As Congress prepares to debate three major crypto bills during “Crypto Week,” the crypto community and advocacy groups are racing to turn momentum into real legislation.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03708-4.26%
PANews2025/07/11 21:31
glassnode: Despite Bitcoin's record high, long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss is still below the frenzy range

PANews reported on July 11 that glassnode tweeted that although the BTC price has exceeded $118,000, setting a new high, the long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss (NUPL) is
PANews2025/07/11 21:24
Grayscale submits a letter of attorney to protest the SEC’s “stay” order on GDLC’s ETF conversion

PANews reported on July 11 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted that Grayscale and its lawyers submitted a letter in response to the US SEC's "stay" order on GDLC's ETF
PANews2025/07/11 21:10
The 1,700 ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" began to be "cleaned" through the mixer

PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the 1,700 $ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" for himself began to be "cleaned" through the mixer. In the past three
PANews2025/07/11 21:01
Crypto ATM scams run rampant in Australia, scammers target older victims

A case from Australia saw 15 victims lose $2.5 million. Scammers target the elderly.
Crypto.news2025/07/11 20:57
Europe’s securities watchdog warns crypto firms against using their MiCA status as promo tool

Europe’s securities watchdog ESMA has warned crypto companies not to falsely promote their MiCA-regulated status to avoid misleading investors. The European Securities and Markets Authority issued a warning to crypto companies on Friday, urging them not to use their regulated…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 20:56
Institutions load up ETH, SOL; XYZVerse presale hits final stage, eyes 1,000x growth

As Ethereum and Solana draw big-money interest, sports-themed meme token XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a final presale surge and bold 1,000x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/11 20:55

