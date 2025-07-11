2025-08-03 Sunday

US Treasury Officially Scraps Crypto Broker Reporting Rules After Congressional Vote

The US Treasury Department officially scrapped crypto broker reporting rules on Thursday, following a vote by Congress to revoke them under the Congressional Review Act, which President Trump signed in April. 💥 BREAKING: CRYPTO TAXES The US Treasury has removed crypto broker reporting rules — including Form 1099‑DA It was designed to require crypto brokers, including DeFi platforms, to report users’ digital asset transactions to the IRS for tax compliance Let’s gooo! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dpGOASbW3Y — Real World Asset Watchlist (@RWAwatchlist_) July 10, 2025 The regulation titled “Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers that Regularly Provide Services Effectuating Digital Asset Sales” was published December 30, 2024, and is intended to require certain decentralized finance industry participants to file information returns as brokers effective February 28, 2025. Source: federalregister.gov Under Public Law 119-5 and the Congressional Review Act, the final rule has no legal force or effect and is considered null and void, as if it had never taken effect. The Treasury is removing the rule from the Code of Federal Regulations and reverting to the previous text, which excluded entities solely engaged in validating distributed ledger transactions or selling hardware for private key control from broker reporting requirements. Republicans in Congress successfully challenged the Biden-era rule that would have classified DeFi platforms as brokers, requiring extensive data collection and reporting obligations. The Treasury estimated that billions in crypto-related taxes were going uncollected annually, but industry advocates argued that the requirements were technically impossible for decentralized platforms to implement. The regulation faced widespread criticism for misunderstanding decentralized technology and potentially driving innovation overseas, prompting legal challenges from the Blockchain Association and Texas Blockchain Council . Congressional Battle Over DeFi Innovation and Tax Compliance Senator Ted Cruz led the Congressional Review Act resolution alongside Representative Mike Carey, arguing the rule represented government overreach that would stifle American cryptocurrency innovation. Cruz stated the regulation “ directly and immediately would harm American cryptocurrency innovation and drive development overseas. “ 1/ @SenTedCruz ’s CRA resolution to roll back the DeFi Broker Rule – anti-crypto, anti-privacy IRS midnight rulemaking – is critical to providing clarity for crypto and DeFi in the US. Congress should vote YES on the CRA. This has been a long battle… How did we get here? 👇 — Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) February 12, 2025 The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated repealing the rule could cost the government nearly $4 billion over ten years in lost tax revenue. Despite projected losses, lawmakers supporting repeal prioritized privacy, technical feasibility, and innovation over tax collection efficiency. House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill also condemned the proposal as excessive government intervention, arguing that defining DeFi software providers as brokers would create costly reporting obligations for entities that never take custody of user funds. The regulation threatened to push American digital asset development overseas while undermining technological progress. White House Crypto Czar David Sacks supported the repeal effort, calling the regulation an “ 11th-hour attack on the crypto community by the Biden administration. ” The White House is pleased to announce its support for the CRA introduced by @SenTedCruz and @RepMikeCarey to rescind the so-called Broker DeFi Rule, an 11th hour attack on the crypto community by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/T7Hxasb4aC — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) March 4, 2025 The administration positioned itself as strongly supportive of crypto industry concerns while establishing federal working groups on digital asset regulation. The successful repeal prevents the IRS from reintroducing similar proposals in the future, marking a significant victory for DeFi advocates. Broader Regulatory Shifts Signal Pro-Crypto Policy Direction The Treasury Department separately announced exemptions that will free banks and brokerage firms from reporting customers’ crypto holdings on financial statements, contingent upon demonstrating effective digital asset risk management capabilities. The SEC began issuing guidance clarifying that some crypto arrangements might not qualify as liabilities for reporting purposes. These regulatory relief measures came amid sustained Congressional pressure to revise the controversial SAB 121 accounting bulletin. While the Senate voted to overturn SAB 121 in May with 60 senators supporting repeal, President Biden’s veto prevented the measure from taking effect. States continue advancing Bitcoin legislation independently of federal action, with 23 states introducing Bitcoin reserve bills and 35 proposals under consideration. In fact, following that, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed the “Bitcoin Rights” bill into law . Beyond the United States, Japan’s Senate has also recently approved legal amendments that give crypto brokerage firms increased operational freedom through new “intermediary business” categories, which come with reduced regulatory barriers. The legislation creates customer safeguards while promoting innovation, requiring the Prime Minister’s approval for crypto operators to hold assets domestically.
2025/07/11 03:16
HSBC Bank Pilots e-HKD+ Stablecoin Across Various Blockchains – Chinese CBDC Coming?

HSBC, the largest bank in Hong Kong, has successfully completed a series of blockchain experiments under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Project e-HKD+. These tests were designed to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) version of the Hong Kong dollar. HSBC conducted the experiments across a range of both public and private Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) environments, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Linea, and Polygon. The move reinforces the bank’s commitment to shaping the future of digital money and highlights its role as the first local bank to launch an on-chain settlement service in the region. Practical Use Cases and Public Sentiment The pilot focused on how a digital Hong Kong dollar could function in real-world scenarios. HSBC explored how e-HKD could serve not just as a store of value and a means of transfer, but also as a settlement utility for tokenised assets. Key areas of investigation included scalability across both public and private blockchains, the role of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PET), and the use of Decentralised Identity (DID) systems to maintain security and user privacy. To complement its technical exploration, HSBC surveyed over 700 Hong Kong residents and investors. Findings revealed that 90% of respondents valued privacy in digital currency transactions. While just 42% of the general public said they were familiar with e-HKD, that figure rose to 65% among professional investors. Notably, one-third of participants expressed willingness to use e-HKD for trading digital assets, citing the perceived safety of a government-backed, blockchain-based currency. HSBC’s Broader Role in Hong Kong’s Digital Finance Push Beyond Project e-HKD+, HSBC said it is playing a leading role in Hong Kong’s broader digital asset initiatives. The bank is a member of the e-HKD Industry Forum and has supported related programs such as Project mBridge and Project Ensemble. It also helped issue the HKSAR Government’s digital green bonds and recently launched a Tokenised Deposit Service for corporate clients—Hong Kong’s first bank-led blockchain settlement solution. HSBC executives Luanne Lim and John O’Neill stressed the bank’s dedication to financial innovation and the advancement of secure, scalable digital currencies. More findings from Project e-HKD+ are expected to be released later this year, potentially laying the groundwork for a larger CBDC rollout in the region. Hong Kong CBDCs and Crypto Trading Licenses Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has recently issued another license under the new crypto trading platform regime, granting approval to HKVAX following OSL and HashKey. ✅ Hong Kong's financial regulator has granted its third crypto trading license, with plans to approve more by the end of the year. #HongKong #Crypto https://t.co/K4DfrfbbHn — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 7, 2024
2025/07/11 02:20
VeChain connects to 40 blockchains with WanChain bridge

VeChain’s layer-1 blockchain platform VeChainThor is integrating Wanchain as a cross-chain bridge partner, allowing it to connect to over 40 blockchains as it eyes liquidity expansion. The integration brings Wanchain’s decentralized interoperability infrastructure to VeChainThor, with VeChain (VET) and other…
2025/07/11 02:14
Snoop Dogg’s Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?

American Rapper Snoop Dogg’s newest NFTs collection achieved a complete sellout within 30 minutes, accumulating more than $12 million in sales via Telegram. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, celebrated the achievement on July 9, announcing that blockchain minting capabilities and secondary market functionality would launch on the platform within 21 days. According to Durov, nearly one million unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s distinctive aesthetic have already been purchased. 🎤 @SnoopDogg ’s digital collectibles drop on Telegram sold out in just 30 minutes today, generating $12M in sales. Nearly 1M unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s iconic style. Blockchain minting and the secondary market go live in 21 days. It’s going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/DeinT5C2f4 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 9, 2025 How Snoop Dogg Broke Telegram’s NFT Records The collection featured various digital assets, including “Doggs” that mirror the rapper’s likeness, priced at 200 Telegram stars each, with more than 600,000 units sold. Snoop’s signature cigar NFTs commanded 1,000 stars per piece, moving over 120,000 units. Additional collectibles, including cars and swag bags, each recorded sales exceeding 250,000 units. The rapper has promoted the Telegram NFT initiative through an official music video shared with his more than 10 million YouTube subscribers. Where yall at? 🎥 Official @telegram song music video https://t.co/4IyGHlv5SL — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 9, 2025 Telegram simultaneously notified its user base of over one billion about the NFT gift drops. Since Snoop Dogg joined the TON ecosystem in May, NFT activity has surged, particularly on the Telegram-based blockchain. The Telegram NFT Gifts market capitalization reached $200 million in June, accompanied by daily trading volumes exceeding $8 million. Data from Dune Analytics indicates that over 118 Telegram NFTs have been issued, with more than 263,000 unique wallets participating in trading activities. Source: Rdmcd on Dune Recent collectible launches have demonstrated even significant demand. On July 4, Crystal Eagles’ digital collectibles sold more than 15,000 pieces at $100 each within 45 seconds. Additionally, 300,000 Statues of New York Liberty sold out in under five minutes, while 500,000 Liberty Torches were purchased within 10 minutes. This is only the beginning… $TON 🗽💎 pic.twitter.com/6OdibhaiTX — Viktor 🧡 (@s0meone_u_know) July 5, 2025 Current market data indicate that the Telegram gifts market cap is $146 million, with NFT sales generating a total revenue of over $49 million. Source: Dune These developments have led industry observers to speculate that the TON blockchain may be catalyzing a revival of the NFT market, which experienced a significant downturn following its peak in 2022. Blue-Chip NFTs Flock to TON With Bored Apes Leading the Migration The credibility of TON’s NFT ecosystem received a boost on June 19 when the original Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) announced plans to launch its Bored Ape Originals sticker pack collection on Telegram. This announcement carries substantial weight, given BAYC’s market prominence. In 2022, individual BAYC NFTs sold for as much as $646,717.50 (250 ETH at the time). this BAYC just sold for $646,717.50 (250 ETH) would you rather be the buyer or the seller? pic.twitter.com/KHbK5foZym — Puff Yachty (@PuffYachty) March 8, 2022 Other prominent digital collections, including Pudgy Penguins, Doodles, and Moonbirds , have also expressed interest in deploying NFT sticker collections that preserve their distinctive brand aesthetics. According to CoinGecko data , the global NFT market is currently valued at approximately $3.7 billion, with 24-hour sales volume reaching $4.3 million. These figures surpass the August 2021 levels, when NFTs first gained mainstream attention. Source: Coingecko However, Ethereum-based collections, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Solana-based projects like Pudgy Penguins, continue to dominate the NFT market.
2025/07/11 02:08
2 affordable cryptos with 9,000% potential, similar to buying Ethereum at $8 in early 2017

LILPEPE and TRON may mirror early Ethereum, with analysts forecasting up to 9,000% gains in coming years. #partnercontent
2025/07/11 01:39
EASE AutoTasks strips smart contracts deployment down to a button press

The blockchain industry has been waiting for its “iPhone moment”, a product so intuitive, it pulls in mainstream users. With AutoTasks, EASE Protocol may have just delivered it. In a press release shared with crypto.news on July 10, EASE Protocol,…
2025/07/11 01:25
U.S. Treasury officially removes IRS controversial Biden-era on DeFi

U.S. Treasury officially removed the IRS's rule for DeFi transaction reporting.
2025/07/11 01:24
Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens.
2025/07/11 01:16
US lawmakers to discuss crypto tax policy amid push to pass three bills

The hearing notice suggested a focus on a tax framework for digital assets, but did not mention specific witnesses or policies previously proposed.
2025/07/11 00:31
KULR Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 1,021 BTC, Reports 291% BTC Yield

NYSE-listed firm KULR Technology Group , a sustainable energy management and a self-declared “Bitcoin First” company, has expanded its digital asset treasury with a fresh multimillion-dollar Bitcoin acquisition. KULR has acquired 90 BTC for ~ 10 million at ~ $108,884 per #bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 291% YTD. As of 7/9/25, we hodl 1021 $BTC acquired for ~ $101 million at ~ $98,627 per bitcoin. $KULR pic.twitter.com/aXyB0AABsr — Michael Mo (@michaelmokulr) July 10, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said with additional bitcoin purchases totaling approximately $10 million, KULR now holds 1,021 BTC, valued at about $101 million. The latest acquisitions were made at a weighted average price of $108,884 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. This move is in line with the company’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, first announced on December 4, 2024, under which up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves are allocated to bitcoin. KULR joins a growing list of companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury strategy. This includes MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. BTC Yield Emerges as Key Performance Indicator A core component of KULR’s strategy is its proprietary metric: BTC Yield. This figure, which reached 291.2% year to date, measures the percentage increase in the ratio of bitcoin holdings to Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. According to the firm it intends to reflect the effectiveness of the company’s bitcoin acquisition tactics. Complementary metrics include BTC Gain (633 BTC), BTC Dollar Gain ($70.3 million), and a multiple of Net Asset Value (mNAV) currently at 2.24. KULR notes these metrics are designed to capture the value-accretive nature of its treasury operations, rather than serve as traditional financial indicators. Cautions on Interpreting BTC Metrics While BTC Yield offers insight into KULR’s Bitcoin-centric strategy, the company cautions that it should not be considered a proxy for earnings performance or liquidity. It excludes liabilities and does not reflect overall financial health. KULR said that its stock price is influenced by a broader set of variables beyond bitcoin holdings. Investors are advised to use BTC Yield as a supplemental tool and refer to the company’s full financial statements and SEC filings for a comprehensive view of its position, says the firm. KULR Price Action – Modest Gain KULR Technology is trading at $6.58 today, up 2%, reflecting modest intraday gains. KULR continues to show investor confidence, supported by its Bitcoin-driven narrative and endorsements by analysts. That said, it remains a volatile, technically uncertain stock. KULR Boosts Mining Capacity with New Deployment in Paraguay This month KULR said it has also deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, raising its total mining capacity to 750 PH/s across multiple sites. $KULR Technology recently announced our deployment of 3570 Bitmain Miners, located in Paraguay. For more information check out our recent press release. https://t.co/nLT41EbHuc #KULR #bitcoin #bitcoinmining pic.twitter.com/CTLTC2HGtD — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) July 9, 2025 This expansion highlights KULR’s dual approach—mining Bitcoin and purchasing it on the open market—allowing the company to flexibly and efficiently grow its BTC treasury.
2025/07/11 00:10

