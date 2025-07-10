2025-08-03 Sunday

Strategy hints at suspending holdings, will BTC reach a critical turning point?

Author: Dingdang Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), wrote on Sunday: "Some weeks you just need to HODL." The market interpreted this as a hint to suspend purchases of
PANews2025/07/10 08:00
Thumzup adds ETH, XRP, DOGE and 6 more tokens to Bitcoin-dominated corporate treasuries

PANews reported on July 10 that according to The Block, Thumzup Media Corporation has expanded its cryptocurrency treasury strategy from Bitcoin to a variety of mainstream digital assets, including Ethereum
PANews2025/07/10 07:56
SlowMist Analysis: GMX v1 has a design flaw, GLP price can be manipulated by reentrancy attacks

PANews reported on July 10 that in response to the GMX attack, SlowMist analysis pointed out that the root cause of the attack was a design flaw in GMX v1:
PANews2025/07/10 07:52
Monad Foundation to Acquire Stablecoin Infrastructure Developer Portal Labs

PANews reported on July 10 that according to The Block, the Monad Foundation, the developer of the Layer1 blockchain Monad, announced that it will acquire Portal Labs, a stablecoin infrastructure
PANews2025/07/10 07:44
USDT Prices Surge in Argentina as Dollar Demand Spikes

USDT prices have reportedly risen in Argentina as demand for US dollars rises in the Latin American nation. Criptonoticias reported that the price of USDT rose above the 1,280 peso mark on July 8. At the time of writing, that would price USDT at USD 1.02, rather than USD 1.00. The news comes just three months after the Lemon Cash platform, one of the country’s most popular crypto exchanges, recorded an all-time high for stablecoin purchases. The firm said that between April 14, between 10 am and 11 am, stablecoin transactions grew by more than 350% hour-on-hour. The USDT market cap over the past 12 months. (Source: CoinMarketCap) USDT: Argentina Demand Growing? The same crypto exchange said that stablecoin buying is a growing trend in Argentina. It announced that, in February this year, combined USD-pegged coin trading volumes were 2.5 times higher than the monthly average for 2024. Experts and media analysts in the nation have credited much of the rise to the Argentine government’s announcement on April 13 that it would lift a much-maligned cap on USD buying. The foreign exchange restrictions were first imposed back in 2019, when Buenos Aires attempted to address ballooning inflation rates and falling domestic investment rates. However, the newspaper La Nacion claimed that other factors are also at play. Fears of a peso devaluation remain high. And while the government has seemingly emerged victorious in its battle with hyperinflation, trust in the peso remains low. Argentina inflation tumbles to five-year-low 1.5% in boost for Milei https://t.co/bFXBMAODWD https://t.co/bFXBMAODWD — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) June 13, 2025 Dollarization Plans Still in Play? Ahead of his election in 2023, President Javier Milei promised to scrap the Argentine peso and dollarize the country’s economy. Media outlets also pointed to growing “uncertainty” ahead of legislative elections slated for October 26. Criptonoticias wrote that “many savers are seeking refuge in dollar-denominated assets in the face of possible changes in the government’s economic direction.” However, experts also pointed to new Christmas bonus rules, which this year saw companies pay their employees bonuses in June. This has led many to invest surplus funds in assets they think can store value in the medium and long term. For many, this is the US dollar. But for others, it is Bitcoin (BTC) , which also remains popular in Argentina. Many traders use USDT and other USD-pegged coins to buy and sell BTC. USDT prices versus the Argentine Peso over the past month. (Source: Google Finance) However, others explained that FOMO (fear of missing out) may also be driving the dollar market. The concept of the “ dólar barato ” (literally: “cheap dollar”) appears to have taken root in the Argentinian markets. An acceleration of the agricultural sector’s liquidation process was cited as another factor. This refers to a recurring Argentine economic phenomenon whereby farmers and exporters convert their foreign currency earnings from agricultural exports into fiat pesos. The consulting firm Ecolatina explained to La Nation: “The acceleration of the agricultural sector’s liquidation is occurring amid two factors. First, increased seasonal demand from individuals during the Christmas bonus season. And second, a deterioration in expectations [as savers think about the] ‘day after the agricultural sector’s liquidation.’ This anticipates higher demand at a time when the dollar is perceived as cheap. And that, in turn, creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.” President Javier Milei is counting on a shale-oil boom in Argentina to cement his libertarian economic reforms https://t.co/djmmzH5npj — Bloomberg (@business) July 6, 2025 Black Market USD Prices Also Climbing Criptonoticias, meanwhile, explained that “dólar barato” sees savers “buy to protect themselves, which in turn increases demand and pushes the price up.” In other words, the outlet concluded, “the rise ultimately occurs because of the trading activity of people who anticipate” a rise in USD prices. La Nacion explained that black market dollar prices are also on the rise, climbing 3.25% from July 4 to July 7. The rate if MEP dollar, which is used to legally dollarize savings as an emergency measure, climbed 2.4% from ARS 29.52 to ARS 1,276.44 in the same period. Earlier this month, the USDT operator Tether announced it was exploring a joint Bitcoin mining project powered by Brazilian renewable energy sources .
CryptoNews2025/07/10 07:30
Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, citing the Financial Times, European financial technology company Revolut is negotiating a $1 billion financing led by US investment company Greenoaks,
PANews2025/07/10 07:28
Justin Sun pledges to buy $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens

PANews reported on July 10 that Justin Sun stated on the X platform that his team pledged to purchase $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens and called it the "Make
PANews2025/07/10 07:24
Pump.fun: With more than 70 core members and plans to continue to expand the team, it is about to announce its first acquisition

PANews reported on July 10 that Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, published an article on the X platform to disclose the future focus: 1. Improve the quality, sustainability and diversity
PANews2025/07/10 07:19
SEC confirms receipt of amendment regarding physical redemption for Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received an amendment to the Bitwise spot Bitcoin and
PANews2025/07/10 07:08
US SEC Delays Approval of Physical Redemption Method for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the physical redemption method of BlackRock's spot
PANews2025/07/10 07:08

