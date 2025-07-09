2025-08-03 Sunday

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
PANews2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
US sanctions North Korean IT worker for 'cyber espionage' and cryptocurrency theft

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions regulator on Tuesday added North Korean citizen Song Kum Hyok to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list,
Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies
A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had previously made a profit of $30 million on ETH sold 33,582 ETH at an average
