MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
HOLD
$0.00004888
-4.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
READY
$0.002777
-4.96%
HOUSE
$0.013596
-8.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:22
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
RWA
$0.003449
-4.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:17
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
SOL
$158.2
-4.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:02
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:58
US sanctions North Korean IT worker for 'cyber espionage' and cryptocurrency theft
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions regulator on Tuesday added North Korean citizen Song Kum Hyok to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list,
CYBER
$1.5412
-6.36%
U
$0.01107
+0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:44
Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:36
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
WALLET
$0.02169
-3.38%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:29
SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:23
A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had previously made a profit of $30 million on ETH sold 33,582 ETH at an average
ETH
$3,414.73
-3.36%
USDC
$1.0001
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:16
Trending News
More
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the "final battle"
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation