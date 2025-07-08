MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage
PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the
BANK
$0.05298
-5.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 16:00
Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share
BONK
$0.00002473
-5.96%
TOKEN
$0.01449
-5.04%
FUN
$0.010162
-8.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:45
BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens
PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
JANITOR
$0.003164
+6.03%
XTER
$0.0872
+1.98%
WALLET
$0.02175
-3.07%
BNB
$742.35
-2.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
SHIB
$0.00001186
-3.02%
DOGE
$0.19412
-6.36%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume
Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX
According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
MORE
$0.10022
+0.26%
NOW
$0.00792
-0.25%
ROSE
$0.02325
-3.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout
PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots
PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
LETSBONK
$0.03802
-1.01%
FUN
$0.010162
-8.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
BTC
$112,855.34
-0.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:40
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
ETH
$3,419.03
-3.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:35
Trending News
More
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the "final battle"
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation