SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked asset managers eyeing regulatory approval for spot Solana exchange-traded funds to file revised Forms S-1 before the end of July. That’s according to a report by crypto publication CoinDesk, which noted…
Strategy to raise $4.2b via STRD stock sale to fund new Bitcoin purchases

After a brief pause, Strategy is preparing for another massive Bitcoin acquisition.
Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure. On July 7, Kuru…
UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million
The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has asked institutions that intend to issue spot Solana ETFs to
Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

Arbitrum reached an all-time high in stablecoin supply, amid rising inflows.
TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation