MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Etherscan launches HyperEvmScan, a HyperEVM blockchain browser
PANews reported on July 7 that Etherscan announced the launch of HyperEvmScan, a block browser designed specifically for the HyperEVM blockchain. Users can query transactions, addresses, tokens, prices and other
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 20:03
BTC, XRP holders’ new choice DOT Miners helps assets grow steadily
As crypto investors seek stability beyond holding, DOT Miners offers BTC and XRP holders a low-risk path to daily passive income through secure, eco-friendly cloud mining. #sponsored
BTC
$112,853.81
-0.46%
GROW
$0.0111
+21.97%
CLOUD
$0.07545
-7.59%
XRP
$2.8116
-6.69%
DOT
$3.51
-2.55%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 20:00
Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens, Circle has issued another $250 million in USDC on the Solana blockchain. Since 2025, Circle has issued a total of
USDC
$1.0002
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 19:43
White House Digital Asset Markets Working Group expected to release first crypto policy report on July 22
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crypto In America, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned this week due to schedule adjustments, and the Senate turned its focus to
WHITE
$0.0004859
+1.71%
AMERICA
$0.0002727
-12.37%
U
$0.01108
--%
HOUSE
$0.01364
-7.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 19:42
Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?
Even as Russia gears up to launch its digital ruble, some of the country’s top bankers still aren’t sold on the idea. As Russia moves closer to launching its own digital currency, questions are starting to grow louder about whether…
GROW
$0.0111
+21.97%
BANK
$0.05293
-5.49%
T
$0.01594
-4.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
IDEA
$0.0000689
-4.43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 19:17
Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’
Mai Gang, the first investor of global Chinese toy giant Pop Mart talks about how he holds a ‘special fondness for Bitcoin’ despite the ban on cryptocurrency in his home country. In an interview with Xiao Yuzhu FM, the angel…
MAI
$0.000019
-32.14%
BAN
$0.06096
-2.92%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:07
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD
The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC. On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three…
BTC
$112,853.81
-0.46%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:03
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison
PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
MORE
$0.10034
+0.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:43
AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.
Author: ETHGlobal Compiled by: Tim, PANews The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such
QUICK
$0.01994
-2.11%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CROSS
$0.27718
-7.08%
AI
$0.1146
-5.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:26
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
COM
$0.017089
-2.91%
LAND
$0.000767
-24.35%
SIGN
$0.06765
-2.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:25
Trending News
More
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the "final battle"
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation