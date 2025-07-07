2025-08-03 Sunday

Russia targets crypto mining energy thieves, tax dodgers

Deputy Energy Minister Petr Konyushenko said the register is a step toward “legalizing the industry and reducing illegal consumption” of energy.
PANews2025/07/07 14:09
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 116 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,904 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that it has purchased another 116 bitcoins at a cost of
PANews2025/07/07 14:07
Türkiye has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms this month

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Finance Feeds, Turkey's financial market regulator has taken decisive action to shut down access to dozens of cryptocurrency platforms, including the large
PANews2025/07/07 14:03
Metaplanet Acquires 2,205 More Bitcoins, Pushing Total Holdings to $1.7B

Japanese firm Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin treasury strategy with the purchase of 2,205 additional BTC, the company announced on July 7 . Key Takeaways: Metaplanet bought 2,205 BTC, raising total holdings to 15,555 BTC worth $1.7 billion. BTC Yield jumped 15.1% in one week, adding 2,017 BTC valued at 31.7 billion yen. The firm’s Bitcoin treasury has quadrupled since March, reflecting an aggressive accumulation strategy. The latest acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, worth approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion) at an average purchase price of 14.5 million yen per coin. The purchase, valued at 34.5 billion yen, comes amid Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation since designating Bitcoin treasury operations as an official business line in December 2024. Metaplanet’s BTC Yield Jumps 15.1%, Adds 2,017 BTC in a Week According to company disclosures, Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, a key metric tracking the percentage change in Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share, rose 15.1% between July 1 and July 7, adding 2,017 BTC worth 31.7 billion yen in the quarter-to-date period. BTC Yield highlights the net Bitcoin growth relative to share dilution, which the firm views as a measure of shareholder accretion. Metaplanet’s steady Bitcoin purchases have been funded through a mix of capital market activities and operating income. Notably, the company executed an early redemption of 6 billion yen from a recent bond issuance, repaying investors with proceeds raised from recent stock acquisition rights exercises. The firm’s aggressive Bitcoin buying spree has outpaced traditional corporate approaches to digital assets. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 2,205 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 15,555 BTC* pic.twitter.com/VqKGOwCs6N — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) July 7, 2025 Since early 2025, Metaplanet has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months. The company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy mirrors moves by U.S.-based Strategy but on a Japanese scale. “Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin,” CEO Simon Gerovich said in a recent post on X . Data from BitcoinTreasuries shows at least 21 new entities added BTC holdings in the past month alone. Doubts Grow Over Long-Term Viability of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Skepticism around the sustainability of the Bitcoin treasury trend is growing. Last week, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms. Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV). Meanwhile, New York law firm Pomerantz LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, accusing the Bitcoin-focused firm of misleading investors about the profitability and risks of its crypto investment strategy.
CryptoNews2025/07/07 13:59
Trump: Any country that aligns with the BRICS countries' anti-US policies will have an additional 10% tariff

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Observer Network, on July 6 local time, US President Trump wrote on the "Real Social" platform: "Any country that
PANews2025/07/07 13:28
Xu Zhengyu: The settlement and delivery cycle of Hong Kong tokenized green bonds has been shortened to T+1, and we hope it will be widely used

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the settlement and delivery cycle of tokenized green bonds issued by the Hong Kong government has
PANews2025/07/07 13:08
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 2,205 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet once again spent US$238.7 million to increase its holdings of 2,205 BTC, with an average purchase
PANews2025/07/07 13:07
Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Reform Task Promotion Meeting: Exploring Practical Paths for Stablecoins to Empower Foreign Trade Development

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Wuxi public account, Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Secretary Du Xiaogang presided over a special promotion meeting on the city's key reform
PANews2025/07/07 13:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 7, 2025 – “Fiat Is Hopeless”: Elon Musk Says ‘America Party’ Will Embrace Bitcoin

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 1.5%. Bitcoin is up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,400. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 2.4% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/07 12:14
Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

Important definitions in this article The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of: (a) interest
PANews2025/07/07 12:04

Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation