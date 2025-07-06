MEXC Exchange
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bonk, Aptos, Pi Network
The crypto market has remained in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin remaining slightly below its all-time high.
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 03:00
UK crypto crackdown: Harsher fines incoming for non-compliant traders
Britain’s crypto traders may soon face more than just market volatility—starting in January, failure to share personal details with trading platforms could cost them £300 each. The UK government is tightening its grip on the crypto economy with new tax…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 00:00
TON Foundation CEO responds to CZ: TON stakers’ 10-year UAE golden visa is real
According to PANews on July 6, Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation, responded to CZ on the X platform, saying: "The 10-year UAE golden visa for TON pledgers is
PANews
2025/07/06 23:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 120 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 6 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $120 million, of which $73.1387 million
PANews
2025/07/06 23:30
CZ: If the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will promote BNB to get the same treatment
PANews reported on July 6 that CZ responded to the topic of "Toncoin cooperates with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON stakers" on the X platform, saying:
PANews
2025/07/06 23:17
Data: CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which CHEEL unlocked value is about 17.4 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 6 that Token Unlocks data showed that CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock
PANews
2025/07/06 22:44
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
PANews
2025/07/06 22:28
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets. According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of […] Сообщение Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’ появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/06 22:26
After multiple liquidations, the remaining position of the “Insider Whale” has dropped to $47.34 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of the “insider whale” @qwatio were liquidated again in the recent surge. It seems
PANews
2025/07/06 22:14
Analysis: The number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool has decreased significantly, and a crisis may occur
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, the number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool (the queue of unconfirmed transactions) has decreased significantly compared to the end
PANews
2025/07/06 22:12
