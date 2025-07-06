MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US Treasury Secretary: Musk should focus on business, not politics
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Bessant said that Elon Musk should focus on business, not politics.
NOT
$0.002032
-3.37%
ELON
$0.0000001047
-3.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:58
On-chain analyst: WLFI test to add liquidity is false news
PANews reported on July 6 that on-chain analyst Aunt AI (@ai_9684xtpa) posted on the X platform that the WLFI test to add liquidity was false news. The screenshot of 150
AI
$0.1145
-6.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: If no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels
PANews reported on July 6 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that if no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels, and the strategy for
U
$0.01108
+0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:38
Source: Negotiations on India-U.S. mini-trade agreement completed, average tariff rate may be 10%
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CNBC, citing sources, the average tariff rate under the India-US small trade agreement may be 10%, and India and the United States
TRADE
$0.13738
+0.82%
U
$0.01108
+0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:34
US Treasury Secretary Benson: It will be up to the Fed to decide whether to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: It will be up to the Federal Reserve to decide whether to cut interest rates.
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:32
A whale has been long ETH in a cycle, and has built a position of 2304.3 stETH in this way in the past 2 hours.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the whale 0x1f7...7a9b8 is cycling long on ETH. In the past two hours, it has
STETH
$3,411.73
-3.94%
AI
$0.1145
-6.30%
ETH
$3,419.49
-3.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 21:06
Satoshi stirs, FTX looks abroad, Brazil central bank hacked | Weekly Recap
From billion-dollar Bitcoin movements to courtroom maneuvers and cross-border hacks, this week’s crypto headlines span the strange, the strategic, and the staggering.
LOOKS
$0.019991
+1.81%
BANK
$0.05293
-5.60%
CROSS
$0.27738
-7.43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 20:56
Why FTX creditors in 49 countries may be cut from payouts
FTX is seeking court approval for a new claims process that could affect creditors from 49 jurisdictions where crypto is banned or restricted.
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 20:54
Hong Kong media: Circle's NYSE listing increased more than fivefold in one month
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Hong Kong media Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Circle, the world's second largest stablecoin USDC issuer, was listed on the New York Stock
MORE
$0.10028
+0.51%
USDC
$1.0001
-0.02%
SECOND
$0.0000135
+36.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 20:26
Musk posted a question: When and where will the first convention of the "American Party" be held?
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, Musk posted on the social platform X on the 6th, "When and where should we hold the first convention of the
HOLD
$0.00004812
-5.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 20:23
Trending News
More
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the "final battle"
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation