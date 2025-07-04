MEXC Exchange
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
PANews
2025/07/04 09:45
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
PANews
2025/07/04 09:37
iM Bank applies for 12 Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Korean media Newsis, iM Bank announced that it has applied for 12 trademarks related to the Korean won stablecoin, including "iMKRW", "iMST"
PANews
2025/07/04 09:25
U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills
PANews reported on July 4 that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee Financial Services GOP posted on the X platform that its chairman French Hill, Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson
PANews
2025/07/04 08:58
PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops
PrismaX is a project that develops generative AI for robotics by training it to see and interact with the real world. Instead of textual data, they are creating multimodal datasets to bring AI and robots closer to mass adoption. The project has raised $11 million from a16z CSX, Volt Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund and others. […] Сообщение PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/04 08:52
Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
PANews
2025/07/04 08:46
DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related
PANews
2025/07/04 08:34
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm: Trial is expected to begin on July 14 in the Southern District Court of New York
PANews reported on July 4 that Roman Storm, co-founder and developer of Tornado Cash, said in an interview published by Crypto In America that his U.S. criminal trial is expected
PANews
2025/07/04 08:26
Game studio Distinct Possibility Studios completes $30.5 million financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures and Brevan Howard Digital
PANews reported on July 4 that according to The block, the game studio Distinct Possibility Studios, founded by EverQuest co-creator John Smedley, has completed a $30.5 million financing round, led
PANews
2025/07/04 08:18
Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Zama is a platform that allows private smart contracts to be run directly on public blockchains. Thanks to homomorphic encryption, data remains encrypted even during processing, and only selected users can access it. The project has raised $130 million from Pantera Capital, Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Protocol Labs and others. In this guide, we’ll look […] Сообщение Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/04 08:12
