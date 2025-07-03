MEXC Exchange
OpenAI rejects Robinhood’s stock tokens, warns of unauthorized equity claims
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has publicly denied any involvement with Robinhood’s tokenized equity campaign, warning that recently promoted stock tokens are not legitimate. In a July X statement by the Open AI Newsroom, the company clarified it had no role…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:17
IMF pushes back on Pakistan’s subsidized electricity proposal for crypto mining
The IMF has declined Pakistan’s bid for subsidised electricity for crypto mining, despite earlier plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of surplus power to the sector. In a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:15
New US bank backed by billionaires aims to fill crypto void left by SVB
A new bank backed by Anduril’s Palmer Luckey and 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale could become crypto’s next big lifeline in the U.S. following the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. A group of well-known tech investors is launching a new U.S. bank…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:12
Bitcoin Suisse Chief Legal Officer Points Out Flaws in EU and Swiss Stablecoin Rules
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Peter Märkl, chief legal officer of Swiss crypto exchange Bitcoin Suisse, pointed out during the German Blockchain Week that the stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/03 19:02
Bitcoin Suisse legal chief flags gaps in EU, Swiss stablecoin rules
Peter Märkl, general counsel at Bitcoin Suisse, criticized both EU and Swiss stablecoin regulations as inadequate and burdensome.
PANews
2025/07/03 19:01
Agricultural Bank of China: No plans to develop stablecoins
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the Agricultural Bank of China responded to investors' questions about capital injection, stock repurchase and stablecoin development on the interactive platform.
PANews
2025/07/03 18:58
South Korea's KB Kookmin Card files 35 stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 3 that according to MoneyS, South Korea's KB Kookmin Card has submitted 35 trademark applications related to stablecoins, involving names such as "KBCSTB", "KBCST" and "KBCKRW".
PANews
2025/07/03 18:47
Publicly traded gold miner Hamak Limited to add Bitcoin to its corporate coffers
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, listed gold miner Hamak Limited announced that it will add Bitcoin to its company treasury.
PANews
2025/07/03 18:32
South Korean payment company Danal files 20 stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Money Today, South Korean payment company Danal has submitted 20 trademark applications related to the Korean won stablecoin. The move is part
PANews
2025/07/03 18:30
A whale's ETH short position had previously made a profit of $26 million, but has now shrunk to $6.43 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 previously maintained a 100% winning rate in ETH trading, but this time he did not choose to stop
PANews
2025/07/03 18:17
