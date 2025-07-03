2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

North Korean hackers use fake Zoom update to spread macOS malware 'NimDoor' targeting crypto firms

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, cybersecurity company SentinelLabs recently discovered that North Korean hacker groups used a new "NimDoor" macOS backdoor program to attack cryptocurrency
PANews2025/07/03 17:57
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.43%
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56
Jupiter Core Working Group (CWG) will be disbanded, and 4.5 million JUP will be fully returned to DAO

PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter posted on the X platform that after a comprehensive assessment, it confirmed that the original four-year Core Working Group (CWG) mission has been
Core DAO
CORE$0.4604-3.84%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1151-1.62%
Jupiter
JUP$0.4356-6.80%
PANews2025/07/03 17:55
The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again with a loss of $381,000, and the remaining positions are still on the verge of liquidation

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, BTC officially broke through $110,000, and the "insider whale" triggered liquidation again. Five minutes ago, he
Bitcoin
BTC$112,762.2-0.74%
PANews2025/07/03 17:49
The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Tether helped it recover $40,000 in cryptocurrencies from the Trump-Vance inauguration scam

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice recently recovered $40,300 worth of cryptocurrency in a political fundraising scam. The successful recovery was made
U
U$0.01103-0.09%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001388+2.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601-2.74%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007323+0.57%
PANews2025/07/03 17:19
TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Zhitong Finance, an investor asked Tianyang Technology whether it was true that the company was currently promoting a credit card product that
PANews2025/07/03 17:14
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cryptonews, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan's plan to provide preferential electricity prices for cryptocurrency mining. The Secretary of Pakistan's
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
PANews2025/07/03 17:07
Metaplanet joins forces with multiple parties to acquire Thai listed company DV8

PANews reported on July 3 that Simon Gerovich, founder of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, together with Sora Ventures, UTXO Management and Thai asset management company Kliff Capital, jointly announced the
Sora
SORA$0.000368-2.36%
PANews2025/07/03 17:01
This cannabis company wanted to take advantage of the "coin-stock narrative" and ended up buying a "Pixiu coin"

Author: Ryo Recently, the wave of listed companies building cryptocurrency reserves has swept the world. In Mesquite, a small city in northeastern Nevada, a listed company Dogecoin Cash Inc. announced
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9779-0.37%
RYO Token
RYO$6.261+0.85%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
PANews2025/07/03 17:00
Tether narrows USDC’s lead on BitPay payment transactions in 2025

BitPay’s USDC stablecoin transactions accounted for almost double that of USDT in 2024, but the trend has shifted in favor of Tether this year.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.02%
PANews2025/07/03 16:49

Trending News

Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation