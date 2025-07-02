MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours.
BTC
$112,716.81
-0.70%
AI
$0.1141
-6.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 10:45
Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29
CLOUD
$0.07496
-8.62%
AI
$0.1141
-6.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 10:43
Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
CAP
$0.07707
-1.31%
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
REX
$0.022954
-13.49%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 10:30
"Insider Brother" ETH and BTC short positions have made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the “insider brother” has made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million USD from his two short positions. Last
BTC
$112,716.81
-0.70%
MORE
$0.10039
+0.59%
ETH
$3,408.8
-3.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 10:25
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips:
USELESS
$0.232986
-12.71%
MEME
$0.001809
-8.95%
BONK
$0.00002481
-5.26%
AI
$0.1141
-6.16%
STARTUP
$0.016931
+8.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 10:16
A collector bought a Casascius Bitcoin gold bar for $500 in 2012 and redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, a collector who calls himself John Galt on the Bitcoin Talk forum redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin from a
MORE
$0.10039
+0.59%
GOLD
$0.00000000000026
-16.12%
BAR
$1.164
-0.76%
TALK
$0.068
+5.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 10:11
DeLin Holdings and Asseto partner to develop tokenization solutions for RWA
PANews reported on July 2 that according to NetEase News, Hong Kong-listed company Delin Holdings (01709) announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with Asseto Fintech
RWA
$0.003477
-4.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 09:57
Arizona Governor Vetoes Digital Asset Reserve Fund Bill HB2324
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the state's digital asset reserve fund bill HB2324. She claimed that the bill would transfer seized
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 09:33
An ETH ICO participant sold 501 ETH 9 hours ago
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant sold another 501 ETH 9 hours ago. He bought 16,000 ETH at about $0.31 through two
ETH
$3,408.8
-3.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 09:27
Game studio Cold River Games completes $2 million financing, with Beam Investments and others participating
PANews reported on July 2 that game development studio Cold River Games completed a $2 million financing to support the development of the ARPG game "Crystalfall". This round of investment
BEAM
$0.03371
-3.32%
GAME
$36.3454
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 09:22
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage