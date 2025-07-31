MEXC Exchange
CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4
PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for
PANews
2025/07/31 09:01
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice
Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
PANews
2025/07/31 09:00
FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Ember, 10 minutes ago, a wallet of FTX/Alameda Research deposited 20,736 ETH (about 78.96 million US dollars) into Ethereum PoS for staking.
PANews
2025/07/31 08:59
Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club
According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
PANews
2025/07/31 08:51
A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.
According to a report by PANews on July 31, a whale or institution has continuously purchased 5,774 MKR tokens through FalconX over the past 13 days, totaling $11.84 million, with
PANews
2025/07/31 08:47
Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
PANews
2025/07/31 08:31
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.
According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
PANews
2025/07/31 08:28
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process
PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
PANews
2025/07/31 08:25
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains its base rate at 4.75%.
PANews reported on July 31 that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintained its base interest rate at 4.75%, while the Federal Reserve remained on hold overnight.
PANews
2025/07/31 08:23
The widow of famous American country singer George Jones suffered a $17 million XRP hardware wallet theft
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Decrypt, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late legendary Tennessee country singer George Jones, has accused a man of stealing not only
PANews
2025/07/31 08:20
