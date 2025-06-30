2025-08-03 Sunday

First US staking ETF to launch Wednesday, giving investors exposure to Solana

REX Shares will launch the first US staked crypto ETF this week, giving investors direct exposure to SOL with staking rewards.
PANews2025/07/01 03:25
Court rules IRS can collect Coinbase user data without warrants

U.S. Supreme Court decided not to consider a case from Coinbase user against the IRS.
Crypto.news2025/07/01 03:24
Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

Against the backdrop of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Blockchain Cloud Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. The platform will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users through wind and solar data centers and AI scheduling systems. Global Expansion and Deployment of Clean Energy Computing Centers Blockchain Cloud Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on covering regions with rich clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, to build data centers driven by wind and solar energy. Multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling are achieved through AI systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. It is expected to be deployed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, and accelerating the construction of a global green computing network. Create a Crypto Income Tool That Everyone Can Participate In Sunshine Mining makes mining as simple as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to blockchain, you only need to select the contract after registration, and the platform will automatically allocate green computing power for you, and issue BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream currency income every day. The platform does not require users to purchase mining machines or download any software. All processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, and require zero technical knowledge. You can also recommend friends to get commission rewards and easily build your income network. Clean Energy Mining Benefits Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, without paying attention to the market or understanding blockchain technology. Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate. Mining uses green energy such as wind power and solar energy, and mining is more environmentally friendly The contract content is open and transparent, the profit rules are clear, and the system automatically settles without any hidden fees. How to start using BlockchainCloudMining? Register an account to get a $12 novice bonus, starting from zero cost. Select the mining contract and the system will automatically start the green computing power. Check your income daily and support flexible management and withdrawal. BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of contract options , all of which are automatically executed without configuration or maintenance. For more contract details, please visit the official website . BlockchainCloudMining is the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 190 countries to easily earn digital asset returns without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.
CryptoNews2025/07/01 02:34
Aptos founder joins BlackRock, Goldman Sachs in shaping CFTC crypto’s rulebook

Avery Ching isn’t just shipping code anymore. The Aptos co-founder and CEO has been appointed to the CFTC’s digital asset panel, signaling a new era where those who build the infrastructure help shape its regulation. On June 30, Aptos Labs…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 02:17
Texas makes gold, silver legal tender following governor’s approval

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law allowing Texas residents to use the precious metals for “day-to-day financial transactions” starting in May 2027.
PANews2025/07/01 01:20
Bitcoin and Ethereum just had their best Q2 since 2020 — can Q3 keep it going?

Can the strongest Q2 since 2020 for Bitcoin and Ethereum reset market confidence or are we simply watching another temporary rally before macro headwinds catch up? BTC and ETH post best Q2 since 2020 Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:58
Sparkassen, the German bank that said ‘Nein’ to Bitcoin is now building a gateway

Three years after shutting down the idea, Germany’s largest banking group is making a U-turn. Sparkassen plans to let retail clients trade Bitcoin and other digital assets by 2026, signaling a seismic shift in traditional finance’s stance on crypto. On…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:53
SOL spot ETF with staking could go live this week, expert says

Solana spot exchange-traded funds are a hot anticipation, and one by REX Shares featuring staking could go live this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has said. James Seyffart posted on X on June 30 that the first Solana (SOL) spot…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:12
Top 3 memecoins: Investors could turn $100 into $10,000 with these tokens

LILPEPE enters the memecoin arena with a viral presale, Layer 2 utility, and investor buzz that could turn $100 into $10,000. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:01
Robinhood EU Gives Open AI and Space X Stock Tokens to EU Users

PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood EU announced on the X platform that it is giving away the first batch of private company stock tokens of Open AI and
PANews2025/06/30 23:53

Trending News

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage