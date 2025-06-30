MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion
PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading
USDC
$1.0002
--%
TRUMP
$8.614
-2.56%
USD1
$0.9992
-0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:48
Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens
PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open
OGN
$0.05346
-3.96%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:36
Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:23
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year
PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
SOL
$158.3
-4.78%
WALLET
$0.02176
-3.15%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps
Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
TAP
$0.335
+0.90%
XRP
$2.8028
-6.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books
With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200…
BTC
$112,708.74
-0.58%
T
$0.01587
-4.97%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FAR
$0.000158
-3.65%
NOW
$0.00796
-2.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network
PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana
WALLET
$0.02176
-3.15%
NOW
$0.00796
-2.21%
1INCH
$0.2416
-1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:07
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
BTC
$112,708.74
-0.58%
ETH
$3,410.31
-3.37%
NET
$0.00011339
+2.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:01
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for
U
$0.01107
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 21:58
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage