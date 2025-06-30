2025-08-03 Sunday

Kazakhstan plans to establish national crypto reserve

Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to establish a state-run crypto reserve, likely funded by seized digital assets and government-linked mining.
PANews2025/06/30 18:54
Sky Community Passes New Execution Vote to Enable SPK Mining for SKY Stakers

PANews reported on June 30 that Sky officially announced that the new execution vote has been approved and the changes will be available for deployment starting at 22:00 on June
PANews2025/06/30 18:39
Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election

Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary last week, and now, according to Polymarket, he’s the frontrunner for mayor of New York.  At 33, the Democratic socialist is shaping what could be the city’s sharpest political shift in decades, running on a platform that “billionaires shouldn’t exist.” According to Mamdani, “No one should.. The post Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/30 18:01
Behind the "Beautiful Bill": a financial experiment to direct the US debt dam to stablecoins

Author: Mask, W3C DAO A financial experiment spawned by the $36 trillion national debt crisis is trying to transform the crypto world into a "buyer" of U.S. debt, while the
PANews2025/06/30 17:59
Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions
PANews2025/06/30 17:47
BNB Chain officially completes Maxwell hard fork upgrade

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain officially announced that the Maxwell hard fork upgrade has been successfully completed. After this upgrade, the BNB Chain network block time was
PANews2025/06/30 17:46
Bhutan embraces crypto payments despite connectivity gaps

Cointelegraph is in the Kingdom of Bhutan to check the state of crypto adoption in the eastern Himalayan country.
PANews2025/06/30 17:39
EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

The Ethereum community has officially gathered in Cannes as EthCC 8 kicks off today. Marking its first edition in this iconic coastal city, the event brings together developers, founders, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world. First up on stage is Jerome de Tychey, kicking off EthCC 8 with the official opening remarks. He reflects on the incredible journey of the event, reminding the crowd just how far it’s come. What began as a small grassroots meetup has now grown into Europe’s largest Ethereum-focused conference. Last year alone EthCC over 6,400 attendees and more than 350 speakers, he says — a far cry from the early days of just a few hundred enthusiasts gathered around shared ideals and emerging tech. EthCC has officially begun — and the energy is already electric. EthCC 8 Day One: Live Coverage
CryptoNews2025/06/30 17:38
Spanish authorities bust a cryptocurrency investment fraud ring with over $500 million in involvement

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Bitcoin.com, Europol announced that the Spanish National Guard, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Estonia, France and the United States, smashed
PANews2025/06/30 17:35
BNB Chain Maxwell Upgrade Goes Live Today, Slashes Block Times to 0.75 Seconds

BNB Chain’s Maxwell upgrade has activated today, dramatically reducing block times from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds in the network’s most aggressive speed optimization yet. The upgrade positions BNB Smart Chain as the fastest major blockchain, achieving sub-second finality while maintaining the $0.04 average transaction fees that helped capture the #1 ranking in daily DEX volume. Less than 5 days until Maxwell. Sub-second blocks, smarter networking, and a faster BNB Smart Chain. Here’s what you need to know before mainnet 👇 https://t.co/Qjnh6pp9E9 pic.twitter.com/dS0EoqopEE — BNB Chain Developers (@BNBChainDevs) June 25, 2025 The Maxwell upgrade implements three critical proposals. First is the BEP-524, which establishes 0.75-second block intervals, BEP-563 enhances validator network communication, and BEP-564 introduces smarter block fetching protocols. These technical improvements build upon the successful Lorentz hardfork that previously reduced block times from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds, while also decreasing network reorganizations from five daily to two. This timing coincides with BNB Chain’s explosive growth trajectory, with Q1 2025 revenue surging 58.1% to $70.8 million , despite the BNB token facing a 14.8% decline in market cap. The network processed 4.9 million daily transactions, representing 20.9% quarterly growth, while daily active addresses increased 26.4% to 1.2 million users. Technical Revolution Transforms Network Performance Standards The Maxwell upgrade represents BNB Chain’s most ambitious performance enhancement, implementing consensus mechanisms that enable block production in 0.75 seconds without compromising network stability. BEP-524 serves as the foundation, halving previous block intervals while maintaining validator coordination through enhanced peer-to-peer messaging protocols established in BEP-563. Source: GitHub / bnb-chain Advanced block synchronization is also enabled through BEP-564’s introduction of the GetBlocksByRangeMsg and RangeBlocksMsg protocols, allowing validators to request and receive multiple blocks simultaneously. This innovation significantly accelerates sync speeds across the network, enabling faster validator consensus despite reduced time windows. The speed is reflected in DEX volume BNB processes compared to other chains. Source: Dune Consensus parameter adjustments support the acceleration, with the epoch length increasing from 500 to 1000 blocks while the TurnLength doubles from 8 to 16 blocks. Fast Finality achieves confirmation in approximately 1.875 seconds, significantly improving transaction certainty for DeFi applications that require rapid settlement. Notably, the upgrade also creates challenges for MEV searchers who must adapt strategies to sub-second block windows. MEV builders face compressed bidding timeframes under one second per block, potentially eliminating specific arbitrage strategies while creating opportunities for more sophisticated algorithms. Testnet validation required meeting strict exit criteria, including stable 0.75-second block production, maintained reorganization frequencies, validator consensus without sync delays, and confirmed compatibility across explorers, RPCs, and indexers. These requirements ensure that mainnet deployment maintains the network’s reputation for reliability. Ecosystem Momentum Accelerates Amid Performance Gains BNB Chain’s technical achievements coincide with a remarkable ecosystem expansion, with stablecoin transfers and wallet-to-wallet transactions comprising 74.4% of network activity during the Q1 growth surge . Stablecoin usage alone rose 28% to 1.2 million daily transactions while wallet transfers surged 50.9% to 835,000 per day. Source: Messari DeFi engagement remains robust despite broader market volatility, with Total Value Locked growing 14.7% in BNB terms to claim fourth position in TVL rankings. Notably, PancakeSwap maintains its dominance with 91.8% of DEX activity, supported by a 95.2% increase in trading volume, which contributed to an average daily DEX volume of $2.3 billion. Revenue diversification also grows as wallet-to-wallet transaction fees surge 122.6%, overtaking DeFi as the primary revenue contributor. Source: Messari This shift shows BNB is maturing beyond speculative trading toward genuine utility adoption, supported by ecosystem developments, including Venus Finance’s stability and Kernel’s 655.6% TVL increase to over $500 million. Furthermore, strategic initiatives, including the $100 million liquidity program, extended zero-gas-fee campaigns, and AI HACK hackathons, drive developer engagement. Security-wise, the BNB Good Will Alliance also achieved over 90% reduction in sandwich attacks. Meanwhile, the Pascal hardfork introduced Ethereum-compatible features, including EIP-7702 smart contract wallets and BLS12-381 cryptography. Security improvements contributed to a 67% reduction in financial losses, from $162 million in 2023 to $53 million in 2024, while the number of security incidents decreased by 66%. These factors have propelled BNB past $650, surpassing Solana’s market position, with analysts even targeting breakout levels of $800 .
