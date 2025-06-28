2025-08-03 Sunday

SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores?

SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores?

Crypto was supposed to be the future of money, but when you walk into a store, how often do you see crypto as a payment option? Not very often, and that’s a real problem. Several solutions have popped up over the years, trying to change that. Lightning Network came along to speed up Bitcoin payments... The post SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/29 04:00
Discover passive income through crypto cloud mining with SIX MINING

Discover passive income through crypto cloud mining with SIX MINING

SIX MINING promotes beginner-friendly crypto mining with free trials, aiming to help users earn income from home. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/29 03:19
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has…
Crypto.news2025/06/29 03:00
IRS crypto letters spike over 750% as enforcement wave looms, CoinLedger Warns: report

IRS crypto letters spike over 750% as enforcement wave looms, CoinLedger Warns: report

U.S. crypto investors are receiving IRS warning letters at a dramatically higher rate, with CoinLedger reporting a 758% increase over the past 60 days.
Crypto.news2025/06/29 02:30
Moonshot drops tool to create meme coins using Apple Pay

Moonshot drops tool to create meme coins using Apple Pay

Moonshot has introduced Moonshot Create, which allows users to generate new meme coins in three easy steps using Apple Pay.
Crypto.news2025/06/29 01:30
Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential

Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential

With a crypto bull run underway, investors eye 5 coins with strong potential to grow small stakes into big returns. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/29 00:59
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million
PANews2025/06/28 23:30
Polymesh announced that it has been acquired by Polymath, and the Polymesh Association has changed its name to Polymesh Labs

Polymesh announced that it has been acquired by Polymath, and the Polymesh Association has changed its name to Polymesh Labs

PANews reported on June 28 that Polymesh, a blockchain project focusing on RWA, announced that it had been acquired by Polymath. The relevant transaction has been completed and the Polymesh
PANews2025/06/28 23:17
REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

PANews reported on June 28 that REX Shares posted on the X platform that the Solana staking exchange-traded fund "REX-Osprey SOL+Staking ETF" is coming soon. It is reported that the
PANews2025/06/28 23:03
Resupply: Hacker attack caused about $10 million in reUSD bad debt, and the stolen funds are still on the chain

Resupply: Hacker attack caused about $10 million in reUSD bad debt, and the stolen funds are still on the chain

PANews reported on June 28 that Resupply released a hacker attack analysis report, which pointed out that the attack on Resupply's crvUSD-wstUSR trading pair caused about 10 million US dollars
PANews2025/06/28 22:50

