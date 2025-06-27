2025-08-03 Sunday

Legal strategy matters more than ever for your crypto startup in the UAE

In the UAE’s complex crypto landscape, founders who treat legal and regulatory structuring as a core element of their go-to-market strategy — not an afterthought — are the ones who
EU and US confident of reaching tariff deal before deadline: sources

PANews reported on June 27 that the European Union and the United States believe they can reach some form of trade agreement before the July 9 deadline, according to people
BTC×DOGE Cloud Mining: Opening a New Era of Passive Income

BlockchainCloudMining, a leading cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, today shared insights on how cloud crypto mining can help investors earn passive income without incurring the costs associated with traditional mining. BlockchainCloudMining has deployed more than 50 large-scale mining data centers in multiple countries around the world, relying on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to carry out clean energy cloud mining business, which has also significantly reduced mining costs. The company serves more than 2.8 million users in 190 countries and regions. Advantages of Cloud Mining Traditional mining requires a large investment in high-performance hardware and other resources, and users need to spend thousands of dollars to start mining, which is difficult for ordinary investors to accept. In contrast, cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from providers without a large amount of upfront investment, making it easier for individual users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without financial pressure. The advantages of cloud mining include: Accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet. Cost-effectiveness: No hardware equipment needs to be purchased, and no electricity bills need to be paid. Technical expertise: No need to assemble equipment, optimize its performance, or solve technical problems. Scalability: Flexible contract plans, choose according to your own financial budget. Energy efficiency: Use renewable clean energy as mining power to protect the environment. Quick income: The income will be settled within 24 hours after the contract takes effect, and the principal will be returned when the contract expires. How to Experience BlockchainCloudMining Now Step 1: Create an account and get a $12 bonus immediately The registration process of BlockchainCloudMining is very simple. You only need an email address to create an account. After registration, you can participate in cloud mining for free, and you can also get a $0.6 bonus for daily check-in. Step 2: Activate your account and choose a contract Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and goals. BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of contracts covering different terms and benefits. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, the platform can meet your needs. For more information on new contracts, please visit the official website . Step 3: Activate your account and wait for your income to arrive As mining activities progress, profits will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track your mining progress through the platform dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready. Benefits of BlockchainCloudMining Global accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet, eliminating geographical barriers. Intuitive, simple interface: The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate. Professional and experienced team: Provide a 24/7 online manual customer service team to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner. Own cutting-edge equipment: Use mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, etc. to ensure stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines. Eliminate hardware maintenance: Responsible for all hardware, maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting, allowing users to focus on receiving the cryptocurrency they mine. Clean energy efficiency: Each mine is equipped with solar and wind power infrastructure. Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH settlement. Affiliate Reward Program: As long as the users you invite purchase platform contracts, you will receive generous referral rewards of up to 3–5%; become a professional affiliate partner, and you can also receive an additional reward of up to $50,000. BlockchainCloudMining has significant and diverse advantages. With its cost-effectiveness and convenience, it provides an attractive entry point for cryptocurrency mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the BlockchainCloudMining platform can help you easily maximize your profits. For more details, please visit the official website .
Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session

On June 26, 2025, Incrypted community chat hosted an AMA session with Aleksandar Bedov, CEO at Wasiona Studio. The head of the company that develops the Web3 ecosystem Ascend Universe. The team’s central product is Ascend the End, a multiplayer PvPvE extraction shooter using AI, tokenization and custom game mechanics. Wasiona Studio has been around […] Сообщение Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Analysis: Residents of many countries may not be restricted by their own country's ban on using cryptocurrencies to pay abroad

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, although Indonesia, Russia, Turkey and other countries prohibit their residents from using cryptocurrencies for payment, legal experts pointed out that these
Strategy faces multiple class-action lawsuits over Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt , Bitcoin giant Strategy has faced class action lawsuits initiated by at least five law firms for suspected securities fraud in
Tezos collapses 15-day withdrawal bottleneck with lightning-fast Etherlink exits

What once took half a month now takes a moment. Tezos has activated fast withdrawals for Etherlink, using a native liquidity bridge and smart contracts to unshackle users from the long delays of optimistic rollups. According to a press release…
US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said that the U.S. stock market rebounded at the fastest speed in history from a 15% sell-off.
Crypto payments abroad may be legal despite domestic bans in several countries

Countries that ban crypto payments often have no restrictions on using crypto abroad, but such legal overlaps may attract scrutiny from global regulators like the FATF.
Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 27 that A-share listed company Jinyi Culture stated on an interactive platform that Kakers' digital RMB product uses blockchain technology to design a distributed ledger for
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage