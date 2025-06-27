2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Trump plans to issue executive order to promote the development of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on June 27 that the Trump administration is preparing a series of executive measures aimed at powering the expansion of artificial intelligence in the United States, according to
PANews2025/06/27 19:07
Bitcoin's monthly gain in June hit a one-year low, with whales selling off against ETF inflows

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin's monthly increase in June was only about 2% , the lowest since July last year. Although the US spot
PANews2025/06/27 19:05
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
PANews2025/06/27 19:00
Vinanz purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 65.03

PANews reported on June 27 that Vinanz Ltd (LSE: BTC, OTCQB: VINZF), a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, increasing
PANews2025/06/27 18:55
Belgravia Hartford secures $1M to grow Bitcoin treasury

Bitcoin treasury strategies are gaining traction among Canadian firms, and Belgravia Hartford, a publicly traded investment firm based in Toronto, is boosting its reserves with fresh capital. According to a June 26 release, Belgravia Hartford has pulled another $1 million…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 18:46
Germany declares DeepSeek app illegal, Apple and Google asked to remove it

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a senior German privacy regulator officially notified Apple and Google that the Chinese AI service DeepSeek violated German law and was
PANews2025/06/27 18:30
Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

HNT dropped over 5% as selling pressure spread across the Helium ecosystem following Coinbase’s delisting of the deprecated Helium Mobile token. According to data from crypto.news, Helium Mobile (MOBILE) price dropped to an intraday low of $0.00026 on June 27…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 18:28
Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Hong Kong's Treasury Department and the SFC consult on the proposed regime for regulating virtual asset trading and custody service providers

PANews reported on June 27 that the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission jointly launched a public consultation on the
PANews2025/06/27 18:07
Kenya Inches Closer to Crypto Regulations, MPs Back Government Supervision Plan

Kenya’s MPs are reportedly backing the government’s Committee plan, which recommends a joint regulatory team to oversee crypto operations. Per local reports , the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, approved by the full House, proposed five government agencies to jointly supervise virtual asset service providers (VASPs), in a move to regulate the industry. The multi-agency group framework proposed by the government includes the Central Bank of Kenya, Capital Markets Authority, Competition Authority of Kenya, Communications Authority of Kenya, and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner. A social enterprise organisation, Credence Africa, proposed the plan, which the Committee endorsed to create a cross-sectoral regulatory unit. Besides overseeing VASPs’ operations, the proposal will cover market conduct, data and protection, and digital communications infrastructure. “The committee agreed with the proposal by the stakeholder (Credence Africa),” the Finance Committee report said. It has opened doors for public comments on the proposal. The joint unit could also include any other institution designated by the Cabinet Secretary through a gazette notice. Committee Adopts Virtual Assets Chamber’s Recommendation The Virtual Assets Chamber (VAC), Kenya’s leading policy think tank for blockchain and virtual assets, has recommended deleting a clause in the legislation – Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025. The VAC said that the provision, which grants the regulatory authority to conduct off-site surveillance, was “overly prescriptive.” It has no clear definition or boundaries on what off-site surveillance involves, it added. The Financial Commission noted that it abides by the VAC’s recommendation. The Bill has received strong backing from crypto players after it was introduced to Parliament on April 4, 2025. From Challenges to Transformation In Kenya, the VASPs have been facing challenges for several years in accessing banking services. The Central Bank issued an advisory that cautioned financial institutions against dealing with crypto-related businesses. However, the Kenyan virtual asset landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation with the introduction of the Bill. The proposal will require all crypto providers to open and maintain a bank account within Kenya, addressing transparency and accountability. The Bill, if passed, would make Kenya the third among African nations, after Nigeria and South Africa, to have a crypto-specific law.
CryptoNews2025/06/27 17:45

