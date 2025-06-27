MEXC Exchange
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16
PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27.
PANews
2025/06/27 16:50
The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion
Retail investors are right to want to support the web3 economy, and the FCA should provide them with the guidelines and protection.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 16:27
TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies
PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected
PANews
2025/06/27 16:23
AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060
PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades opened a 20x leveraged short position in BTC again three minutes ago after closing its BTC long position
PANews
2025/06/27 16:18
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.6%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $107K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27
CryptoNews
2025/06/27 16:14
CryptoQuant: Current monthly average altcoin transaction flow is lower than the annual average, which may indicate the potential for price increases
PANews reported on June 27 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that as of June 27, the average monthly trading volume of altcoins was $1.6 billion, lower than the
$23 million of DAO funds are suspected of being manipulated and transferred, and the Across team is exposed to the "self-trading" scandal
Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News On June 27, the scandal of Celestia founder selling coins to prepare for a protracted war was temporarily calmed down, and another project was exposed. Glue
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services
PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others
PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
Discovering daily crypto mining yields on Bow Miner in 2025
Bow Miner’s cloud mining platform reveals stunning daily profits: XRP earns $20k, ETH $35k, and BTC tops them all. #sponsored
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage