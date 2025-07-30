MEXC Exchange
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and
PANews
2025/07/30 20:59
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.
RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
MAJOR
$0.15489
-1.30%
ATOM
$4.072
-3.23%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:50
How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform
As crypto markets swing wildly, QFSCOIN offers a stable, stress-free way to earn daily income through fully automated cloud mining. #sponsored
CLOUD
$0.07497
-8.34%
FREE
$0.00009441
-16.95%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 20:47
Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
SECOND
$0.0000131
+32.32%
TRUMP
$8.584
-3.11%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
SEED
$0.001037
-1.14%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
HYPE
$36.67
-1.76%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:31
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
REAL
$0.04703
+4.09%
SECOND
$0.0000131
+32.32%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:30
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
CORE
$0.4591
-4.15%
U
$0.01102
-0.54%
SECOND
$0.0000131
+32.32%
INDEX
$1.248
-1.57%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:30
Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy
PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously
STAGE
$0.0000503
-24.81%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:25
Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have had relatively little trade with them
TRADE
$0.13737
+0.91%
TRUMP
$8.584
-3.11%
PANews
2025/07/30 20:16
