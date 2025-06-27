2025-08-03 Sunday

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Banking Committee chair sets September goal for market structure bill

After passing the GENIUS stablecoin bill, Republican leadership on the Senate Banking Committee has turned its sights to digital asset market structure.
CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

CoreWeave is back at the negotiating table with a renewed push to acquire Core Scientific, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The AI-focused cloud infrastructure firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the Bitcoin mining and hosting giant, after a previous $1 billion bid was rejected last year. Core Scientific Jumps 27% as CoreWeave Reignites Acquisition Talks The earlier offer, made at $5.75 per share, was turned down by Core Scientific’s board, which said the proposal undervalued the company. Since then, Core Scientific’s stock has surged. It jumped more than 27% to $15.67 on Thursday after the report surfaced, briefly triggering a trading halt. The company is now valued at around $3.7 billion, more than double CoreWeave’s earlier bid. *COREWEAVE IN TALKS TO BUY CORE SCIENTIFIC: WSJ Blocks are always moving in the #Bitcoin mining industry. $MNRS Learn more about $MNRS : https://t.co/kCpi8yOYF1 pic.twitter.com/sy9DG1f8dR — Grayscale (@Grayscale) June 26, 2025 Talks are ongoing, and the deal could close within weeks if negotiations continue without major setbacks. So far, the exact terms of the new offer have not been disclosed. Core Scientific operates one of the largest digital infrastructure networks for Bitcoin mining and data hosting in North America. In recent months, it has attracted attention beyond crypto, thanks to the global demand for data center capacity driven by artificial intelligence workloads. The two companies already have a deep relationship. In June last year, Core Scientific signed a series of 12-year contracts to host CoreWeave’s AI operations, supplying hundreds of megawatts of capacity. The agreement is expected to bring in billions in revenue over time and represents Core Scientific’s broader shift toward AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which went public in March and now holds a market cap of roughly $75 billion, has rapidly scaled its AI infrastructure business. The company rents out access to Nvidia GPUs, often through partnerships with big tech firms. Microsoft alone accounted for over 60% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024, with Meta and IBM also among its clients. A successful acquisition would bring Core Scientific’s infrastructure under CoreWeave’s control, forming a major player in both Bitcoin mining and AI compute power. As demand continues to stretch global data center resources, the combination of Core Scientific’s scale and CoreWeave’s AI expertise could prove strategically valuable. Carlos Ramírez, an analyst following the sector, noted the shift. “Core Scientific is no longer just a crypto company,” he said. “Its infrastructure is becoming key to AI growth, and CoreWeave knows it.” While Core Scientific’s shares rallied on the news, CoreWeave’s stock slipped slightly. Market reactions to takeovers often reflect concern over deal execution, especially when integration or financing challenges loom. For now, all eyes remain on the negotiation table as CoreWeave looks to seal what could become one of the largest deals at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Core Scientific Eyes AI Future Amid Revenue Decline, New CoreWeave Offer As CoreWeave returns with a renewed $1 billion-plus offer for Core Scientific, the backdrop tells a story of a mining firm in transition. Back in February, the Bitcoin mining firm secured a $1.2 billion agreement with CoreWeave to boost data center capacity for high-performance computing (HPC), signaling a pivot toward AI infrastructure. The move is expected to drive $360 million in colocation revenue by 2026, offering a buffer as traditional mining revenue comes under pressure. In Q1 2025, Core Scientific posted a net profit of $580 million , up from $210 million a year earlier. But revenue fell short of expectations, dropping to $79.5 million, down from $179.3 million in Q1 2024. ⛏️ @Core_Scientific reported a first-quarter net profit of $580 million for 2025, a sharp increase from $210 million a year earlier. #Bitcoin #Mining https://t.co/a2zHWUsRcs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 8, 2025 The slump reflects weaker mining yields after the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and a strategic shift from self-mining to HPC hosting. Self-mining still brought in $67.2 million, but hosted and colocation mining lagged, contributing just $12.4 million combined. Industry-wide, miners are feeling the squeeze. According to CryptoQuant, daily miner revenues dropped to $34 million on June 22 , the lowest since April, due to falling BTC prices and lower transaction fees. Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Analysts say miners are now the “most underpaid” they’ve been all year. Meanwhile, sustainability is improving. A Cambridge University study shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now runs on sustainable energy , up from 37.6% in 2022. But uncertainty looms as President Trump’s proposed tax bill threatens to slash incentives for solar and renewable-powered miners, potentially raising energy costs across the sector.
CoreWeave takes a second shot at Core Scientific acquisition

Last year’s $1 billion offer was a non-starter. Now, with AI demand surging and Bitcoin mining margins tightening, CoreWeave has circled back and is reportedly in new talks to acquire Core Scientific. On June 26, the Wall Street Journal reported…
US prosecutor intervenes in FTX-linked case, suggests resolution without trial

The interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York requested an exclusion so prosecutors and defense lawyers may discuss a “potential resolution” for Michelle Bond's case.
SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token. Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER)…
IntelBroker Indicted: British National Faces Charges for $25M+ Data Breach on BreachForums

A British national has been indicted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale hacking operation under the alias “IntelBroker,” resulting in over $25 million in damages to businesses and institutions worldwide. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the indictment of 25-year-old Kai West on Wednesday. West is accused of using his “IntelBroker” identity to infiltrate computer networks, steal sensitive data, and sell it on underground cybercrime forums. Hacker “West” Ran Global Data Theft Operation, Used Monero to Obscure $2.4M in Sales Authorities say West led a cybercriminal group known as “CyberN[——],” which infiltrated systems belonging to a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider, an internet service firm, and dozens of other organizations. Prosecutors say West and his associates stole sensitive data and sold it online, often requesting payment in Monero, a cryptocurrency favored for its privacy features. Serial hacker “IntelBroker” charged in $25 million cyber scheme. “New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/CrMzWtJ1fR pic.twitter.com/ob6gJDsALF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) June 25, 2025 Over a two-year period, from 2023 to 2025, West allegedly posted and offered stolen data across at least 158 public threads. He listed data for sale in 41 of those posts, asking prices that totaled over $2.4 million. In many cases, he gave away stolen information in exchange for forum credits or to boost his reputation within the hacker community. One breach included patient data from a healthcare provider, exposing names, Social Security numbers, and health records. In another case, West reportedly accessed servers of a U.S. telecom firm and sold customer details. Prosecutors allege that West even served as the “owner” of BreachForums between August 2024 and January 2025, further solidifying IntelBroker’s profile in the cybercrime space. “This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes, and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.” FBI Assistant Director Christopher G. Raia described West as a “serial hacker” who profited off stolen data and caused harm to organizations across borders. “Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to anyone thinking they can hide behind a keyboard and commit cybercrime with impunity,” he added. According to the complaint, an undercover agent paid IntelBroker $250 in Bitcoin for stolen data, which included admin-level credentials. The payment was sent to an address linked to Conor Brian Fitzpatrick (aka IntelBroker), and the data was delivered. Fitzpatrick and his associates allegedly tried to sell more data for over $2 million. West was arrested in France in February 2025. The U.S. is seeking his extradition to face prosecution. He is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, unauthorized access to protected computers, and wire fraud. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The case is being handled by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan B. Finkel leading the prosecution. West remains in custody in France pending the outcome of the extradition request. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Massive Credential Leak Raises New Alarms After IntelBroker Indictment Following the indictment of British national IntelBroker for allegedly trafficking stolen data worth over $25 million via BreachForums, a new report from Cybernews has added fuel to the fire, revealing one of the largest credential leaks ever recorded. According to researchers, over 16 billion login credentials linked to platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub have been exposed in a sweeping breach. But this wasn’t a single incident. 🔍 Over 16 billion login records from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub exposed in fresh malware-based data breaches. #cybersecurity #databreach https://t.co/YncLGPv9MU — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 The data, traced back to early 2024, comes from infostealer malware, credential stuffing attacks, and several previously undisclosed leaks. Some individual sets contained as many as 3.5 billion records, with the average around 550 million. For crypto users, the implications are serious. Wallets and exchanges often tie to compromised email providers or cloud services. A breach in one could mean direct access to digital assets. Cybernews urges users to change passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and scan devices for malware immediately. This follows a grim 2024, where the FBI recorded $9.3 billion in crypto fraud losses , up 66% from 2023. The Bureau also reported over 149,000 complaints, and had to intervene in suicide cases linked to crypto scams.
U.S Senate eyes fall finish for crypto rules as House keeps cards close

The Senate is racing toward a September finish line for crypto rules. But with the House stuck at the starting block, this legislative marathon might take longer than anyone expected. At a Thursday press briefing, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim…
Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

On June 24, 2025, a blogger using the Pledditor handle published an X post that kicks off like this: Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, it’s just the value wasn’t captured by “you”. It was captured by “them”. Then,…
Pepe forecast, next 100x memecoin: Can Pepe recover in July 2025?

After explosive growth, Pepe Coin hovers near a crucial support level. Traders wonder if it can rally again in July 2025. #sponsoredcontent
