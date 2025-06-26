MEXC Exchange
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac instructed to explore ways to include cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage risk assessments
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to
PANews
2025/06/26 07:18
Zama Completes $57 Million Series B Financing with a $1 Billion Valuation, Led by Pantera Capital and Others
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Zama, a confidential blockchain protocol focused on privacy, announced the completion of a $57 million Series B financing round, with
PANews
2025/06/26 07:09
Invesco and Galaxy submit new documents to the US SEC to join the Solana ETF competition
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, investment management company Invesco and crypto company Galaxy Digital jointly submitted a registration application for Solana ETF to the U.S.
PANews
2025/06/26 07:03
Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted 19b-4 application documents to the US SEC for the Canary PENGU ETF
PANews reported on June 26 that Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted a 19b-4 application document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Canary PENGU ETF. In the
PANews
2025/06/26 07:02
Prediction Market Kalshi Completes $185 Million Funding at $2 Billion Valuation, Paradigm Leads Investment
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market Kalshi announced the completion of a $185 million financing, with a valuation of $2 billion, led by crypto
PANews
2025/06/26 07:02
Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says Both Crypto Market Structure Bill & GENIUS Act Must Pass This Year
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance both the GENIUS Act and broader crypto market structure overall in a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Lawmakers Must Find Path Forward For Crypto, Cynthia Lummis Says Speaking with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen on June 25, Lummis expressed her hopes that both the House of Representatives and the Senate could come together to enact sweeping crypto legislation . We needed to pass market legislation yesterday. The time is NOW! pic.twitter.com/4s6v8KeL3i — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 25, 2025 “I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their financial services committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said . “I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued. The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, passed through the Senate in a 68-30 vote earlier this month. The landmark stablecoin legislation will now be reviewed by the House of Representatives before it receives a final vote. “I know there is enthusiasm in the White House for having Congress send them a win in the area of stablecoins, and I’m very confident that the GENIUS Act that we worked so hard to get passed the Senate is a high-quality product that is worthy of the president’s signature,” Lummis told CNBC. Crypto Momentum Hits Capitol Hill Lummis’ comments come amid a wave of digital asset regulatory momentum on Capitol Hill as a crypto-friendlier White House takes the reins. Pro-crypto politicians have rushed to establish clear crypto regulations as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pulls back on its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector as a whole. On May 5, several Republican lawmakers unveiled a discussion draft that would develop a broad regulatory framework for crypto stateside. However, whether key crypto legislation will be advanced before the end of the year remains to be seen.
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 05:42
US Senator sets 2026 goal for two crypto bills
Cynthia Lummis said she expects the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act to pass through Congress and be ready for the president’s signature by the end of the year.
PANews
2025/06/26 04:31
Bitcoin treasury companies accelerate buying pressure, but prices fail to react
Bitcoin (BTC) saw slight gains on Wednesday as several public companies made strategic moves to expand their BTC treasuries, including ProCap's purchase of 1,208 BTC.
Fxstreet
2025/06/26 04:25
GameStop’s Bitcoin push echoes Strategy, but without the cushion
GameStop just secured another $450 million in its debt-fueled sprint toward becoming a Bitcoin-heavy treasury, bringing its total capital raise to $2.7 billion. But unlike Strategy, the company is doing so with a retail business in free fall. According to…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:23
Morpho and Gelato launch simple loans using crypto as collateral
Morpho and Gelato have unveiled a new DeFi platform with an easy-to-use interface.
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:18
