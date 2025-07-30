2025-08-03 Sunday

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining
PANews2025/07/30 19:27
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Hong Kong will begin enforcing its new stablecoin regulations on Friday, with a six-month transition period allowing temporary licenses for issuers.
PANews2025/07/30 19:16
With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market really going to recover this time?

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher "There was Maji before, and now there's Yi Nengjing. Many of the biggest names in NFT trading last year have returned." In 2021, the star power fueled
PANews2025/07/30 19:00
Can betting pools influence the future of Ethereum? Livestakes is about to find out

Born out of ETHGlobal, Livestakes is an emerging platform that lets users bet on hackathon winners. Will betting platforms grow to shape the future of Ethereum? On the ETHGlobal 2025 stage in early July, the project was first introduced to…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:00
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
PANews2025/07/30 18:56
DOJ is not probing Dragonfly over Tornado Cash ties, exec says

The DOJ reportedly confirmed it is not targeting Dragonfly Ventures or its executives in the Tornado Cash case, despite earlier speculation and courtroom remarks.
PANews2025/07/30 18:50
Bison, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, adds six cryptocurrencies for retail traders

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, Bison, the cryptocurrency trading platform under the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, will add six new cryptocurrencies by the end of July,
PANews2025/07/30 18:36
H100 Group increased its holdings by 56.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 685.1 bitcoins.

According to PANews on July 30, Swedish listed company H100 Group has purchased an additional 56.9 bitcoins at an average price of SEK 1,135,364 per bitcoin, bringing its total bitcoin
PANews2025/07/30 18:22
Indonesia hikes crypto seller tax, ends VAT for buyers

Indonesia’s finance ministry has raised taxes for crypto miners and sellers, while exempting crypto transactions from VAT.
PANews2025/07/30 18:15

