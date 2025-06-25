2025-08-03 Sunday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent
PANews2025/06/25 14:20
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 14:16
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Analyst: Strategy has a 91% chance of being included in the S&P 500 index in the second quarter

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, financial analyst Jeff Walton said that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) has a 91% chance of meeting the S&P 500
PANews2025/06/25 14:11
Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
PANews2025/06/25 14:08
Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap Buys $386M in Bitcoin Ahead of IPO

Bitcoin advocate and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has made a bold entrance into corporate crypto holdings. Key Takeaways: ProCap BTC purchased 3,724 BTC for $386 million ahead of its planned IPO via SPAC merger. The firm’s Bitcoin holdings are now worth nearly $400 million as BTC prices rise. ProCap aims to accumulate up to $1 billion in BTC, joining a wave of corporate treasury buyers. His firm, ProCap BTC, announced Tuesday that it had acquired 3,724 BTC for $386 million, just days after revealing plans to go public later this year. The purchase was made at a time-weighted average price of $103,785 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin Gains Lift Pompliano’s Investment to Nearly $400M With Bitcoin prices climbing since the buy, Pompliano’s investment now sits just below $400 million in value. The acquisition follows Monday’s announcement that ProCap intends to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), forming a new entity named ProCap Financial. “We believe Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate. If you can’t beat it, you have to buy it,” Pompliano wrote on X, underscoring the firm’s conviction in the asset. We have purchased 3,724 Bitcoin. This purchase happened within one day after announcing a $1 BILLION merger and over $750 million fundraise. The average price was ~ $103,785 per bitcoin. We believe bitcoin is the new hurdle rate. If you can’t beat it, you have to buy it.… pic.twitter.com/eX1iI9fVhm — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 24, 2025 The firm plans to accumulate up to $1 billion in Bitcoin as part of its broader treasury strategy. Backers of the upcoming SPAC deal have already raised over $750 million, $516 million in equity commitments and $235 million via convertible notes. Should ProCap go public today, its BTC position would rank 14th among all publicly listed companies, according to BiTBO data. It would sit just behind Semler Scientific, a medical technology firm that recently entered the Bitcoin treasury space. ProCap joins a growing number of firms moving aggressively into Bitcoin. MicroStrategy extended its lead this week with holdings now totaling 592,345 BTC. Japan’s Metaplanet increased its exposure to 11,111 BTC . Grant Cardone’s real estate group disclosed its first buy, 1,000 BTC, while mineral exploration company Panther Metals laid out a $5.4 million crypto strategy combining traditional mining with digital assets. Also this week, Norway’s Green Minerals AS revealed plans to allocate $1.2 billion toward Bitcoin purchases. VanEck Warns BTC Treasury Strategy May Backfire Just recently, VanEck’s head of digital asset research, Matthew Sigel, raised concerns about the Bitcoin treasury strategies used by certain public companies, suggesting that continued accumulation of BTC could soon harm shareholders more than help. He specifically criticized the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, warning that they can become dilutive when stock prices approach the company’s Bitcoin net asset value (NAV). Sigel proposed several measures to prevent value erosion, including pausing ATM programs if a company’s stock trades below 0.95x NAV for over 10 days. He drew comparisons to past failures in the crypto mining sector, where excessive dilution and executive pay led to major shareholder losses. As an example, he cited Semler Scientific, a medical tech firm that entered the BTC space in 2024. Despite acquiring 3,808 BTC, its stock has fallen over 45%, and its mNAV has dropped to 0.82x.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:56
GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
British listed company Amazing AI announces adoption of Bitcoin fiscal policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, British listed company Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global financial technology group focusing on online consumer loans, announced on
PANews2025/06/25 13:48

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.