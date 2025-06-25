2025-08-03 Sunday

Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Sahara AI announced the economic model of its native token SAHARA. 64.25% of the total supply will be used for
PANews2025/06/25 10:58
Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about
PANews2025/06/25 10:47
A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 16 days, a whale transferred 9706.16 ETH (worth US$24.03 million) through ThorChain, realizing a profit of
PANews2025/06/25 10:37
Japanese public company Metaplanet raises $517 million to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Japanese listed company Metaplanet raised US$517 million to purchase more Bitcoin.
PANews2025/06/25 10:34
Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint
PANews2025/06/25 10:31
Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC

PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC
PANews2025/06/25 10:16
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
A certain whale withdrew $2.57 million worth of UNI from Coinbase in the early morning

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the whale who lost $1.091 million by selling high and buying low on UNI from June
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Codex now supports native USDC

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official announcement of Codex, USDC native coin has been launched on Codex. It is reported that Codex is building a blockchain
PANews2025/06/25 10:07
Matter Labs releases new zero-knowledge prover “Airbender” based on RISC-V

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, ZKsync development company Matter Labs released a new zero-knowledge prover "Airbender" at the Permissionless conference. The prover is built on the RISC-V architecture
PANews2025/06/25 10:02

