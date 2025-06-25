MEXC Exchange
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt
When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
PANews
2025/06/25 10:00
The Near community proposed to reduce the maximum inflation rate of NEAR from 5% to 2.5%, and currently only 7.42% are in favor
PANews reported on June 25 that the Near community proposed a proposal to "improve the NEAR token economy by reducing inflation", which intends to reduce the maximum inflation rate from
PANews
2025/06/25 09:51
Jump Crypto and Aptos Labs Launch Shelby, a Decentralized Hot Storage Network
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto officially launched Shelby, a high-performance, decentralized hot storage network designed for Web3 real-time applications, suitable
PANews
2025/06/25 09:39
Publicly traded company Synaptogenix acquires first batch of TAO tokens as part of its crypto funding strategy
PANews June 25, according to PR Newswire, Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX) announced the purchase of the first batch of TAO tokens, which is part of the company's recently announced cryptocurrency financial
PANews
2025/06/25 09:31
FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet related to FTX/Alameda deposited 62,496.7 SOL (worth US$9.07 million) into Coinbase 4 hours ago. The wallet still
PANews
2025/06/25 09:28
DeFi Infrastructure Company Yield.xyz Receives $5 Million in Strategic Funding from Multicoin Capital
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Blockworks, DeFi infrastructure company Yield.xyz has received $5 million in strategic financing from Multicoin Capital. The company was formerly known as Omni,
PANews
2025/06/25 09:25
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases Crypto Market Structure Principles Signed by Key Republican Senators
PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released the principles for the structure of the cryptocurrency market signed by several key Republican senators including Tim
PANews
2025/06/25 09:12
Why are American mining companies collapsing at this critical moment in their journey toward becoming a Bitcoin superpower?
Written by Joel Khalili, Wired Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Ambitions Trump once promised to make the United States the world's capital of Bitcoin mining. However, the
PANews
2025/06/25 09:00
The whale @qwatio has gone from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million in 2 days
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "ETH 50x whale" @qwatio deposited an additional 7.5 million USDC to HyperLiquid to increase his BTC (40x) and ETH
PANews
2025/06/25 08:54
U.S. academic institutions urge the SEC to implement strict cryptocurrency staking rules and regulations
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cryptoslate, on June 23, representatives from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Georgetown University Law School, University of Chicago Law
PANews
2025/06/25 08:45
