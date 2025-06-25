MEXC Exchange
How a small $300 investment in this token could reach over $450k, just like early Cardano
LILPEPE, a Layer 2 memecoin, hints at Cardano-like gains, turning $300 into $450k could be more than just a dream. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 04:30
DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is tapping former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Muhlendorf to be the agency’s new Inspector General, a June 23 press release from the federal regulator shows. SEC Chair Praises Kevin Muhlendorf’s Watchdog Credentials According to the Monday press release , the one-time litigation associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP will take the reins as the SEC’s Inspector General on July 28. Is Change Coming To The SEC? "…The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin Muhlendorf will be the agency’s new Inspector General, effective July 28. Mr. Muhlendorf is a former SEC and Justice Department attorney who for the past nine years has been a… pic.twitter.com/YTLJy1i7Ba — kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) June 23, 2025 “Kevin has the ideal combination of experience in internal investigations, compliance programs, and law enforcement to hit the ground running as our new Inspector General and ensure our agency’s operations are transparent, efficient, and effective,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He is a proven leader—and former inspector general—with a reputation for fairness and objectivity, and we’re pleased to welcome someone with his record of accomplishment back to the SEC,” he added. Having spent the last nine years working largely on securities-focused cases for Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, D.C., Muhlendorf has extensive regulatory experience . Muhlendorf also previously served as Senior Counsel for the SEC from 2004 to 2010. “The SEC is genuinely committed to its investor protection mission, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to re-enter government service and help the Commission and its staff pursue that mission with efficiency and integrity while protecting taxpayer resources,” Muhlendorf said. Crypto Oversight Now in Focus Muhlendorf’s appointment comes just months after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler resigned amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Trump widely campaigned on enacting a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, a stark contrast to Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets. The SEC has since established the Crypto Task Force in order “to draw clear regulatory lines, appropriately distinguish securities from non-securities, craft tailored disclosure frameworks, provide realistic paths to registration for both crypto assets and market intermediaries, ensure that investors have the information necessary to make investment decisions, and make sure that enforcement resources are deployed judiciously.”
CryptoNews
2025/06/25 04:25
Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto launch decentralized hot storage network
Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto are teaming up to launch a new decentralized hot storage network dubbed ‘Shelby.’ In an announcement posted on X, the Aptos Labs team said Shelby will be web3’s first cloud-grade infrastructure and will offer access…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 04:15
NYC mayor lays out crypto plans as city residents vote in Democratic primary
Mayor Eric Adams criticized Andrew Cuomo’s approach to crypto as New York governor, as voters in the Democratic primary prepare to choose their candidate for the November election.
PANews
2025/06/25 03:44
Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack
Liquid staking platforms like Marinade Finance could be key to punishing misbehaving validators.
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 03:21
COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?
Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:30
Dow Jones up 500 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire, Powell to wait with rate cuts
Stocks are up as traders are prepared to take on more risks after Israel's ceasefire with Iran.
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:24
Major Banks Try to Avoid Trump’s Crosshairs – What This Means for Crypto?
Key Takeaways: Banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, are revising internal policies following pressure from Republican state governments. Texas and Oklahoma have barred certain financial institutions from state contracts over alleged bias against the fossil fuel and firearms industries. The Trump administration may issue an executive order restricting “debanking” on political or religious grounds. JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are taking steps to address concerns raised by Republican-led states over alleged political bias, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on June 24. The banks have held meetings with officials in Texas and Oklahoma to respond to accusations that they limit services to industries such as fossil fuels and firearms. Some of these states have blacklisted banks from contracts over policies perceived as discriminatory. Banks Scale Back “Woke” Policies “I’m not asking them to be MAGA banks,” said Todd Russ, Oklahoma’s state treasurer. “I want them to manage my portfolio and stay out of these political ideologies. I think they realize that’s a fair place to be.” Citigroup recently ended a policy that restricted business with firearms vendors selling to buyers under 21, a move discussed during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. JPMorgan and others have updated their policies to clarify that they do not base decisions on political views. Banks have also withdrawn from climate alliances targeted by Republican officials. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others are reevaluating restrictions on coal-related activities. Bank of America lifted a ban on coal financing last year. At the federal level, the Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to prevent “debanking” based on political or religious views. This order could impact banks’ ability to engage in government business, including selling Treasury bonds. In Congress, Republican senators have proposed legislation barring regulators from using reputational risk as a factor in exams. The Federal Reserve recently announced it would no longer apply that standard, following direction from Trump-aligned officials. Trump Expands Crypto Push Against the backdrop of rising tensions between major financial institutions and Republican leadership, Trump’s expanding crypto activity introduces another potential fault line. By backing a Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF under the Truth Social brand, his media group is positioning itself at odds with institutions under scrutiny for ESG-linked decisions or perceived political biases. "Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE'RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqUrHQ1xLl — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 8, 2025 Unlike traditional banks now adjusting policies to avoid state blacklists, Trump’s ventures are embracing digital assets with overt political branding. This contrast may appeal to constituents who feel underserved or penalized by large financial firms. It also offers an alternative infrastructure where political affiliation and crypto access intersect more directly.
CryptoNews
2025/06/25 02:21
Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos
The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe.
Fxstreet
2025/06/25 02:01
China faces FOMO as dollar-pegged stablecoins expand rapidly
As Washington rolls out stablecoin rules, voices in Beijing are warning it’s time to catch up, or risk being left behind. Beijing might finally be warming up to stablecoins, but not without hesitation. In a sign that China may be…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:47
