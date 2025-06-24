2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high

Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high

Solana gained nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as upbeat sentiment drove cryptocurrencies higher—and as the altcoin’s futures volume on derivatives marketplace the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a new all-time high. Per data shared by on-chain and…
Solana
SOL$157.79-5.24%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0231-5.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 01:40
Ex-US top regulator warns of conflicts of interest as Senate weighs market structure

Ex-US top regulator warns of conflicts of interest as Senate weighs market structure

The US Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee will hear testimony from former CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam and lawyers at Coinbase and Multicoin Capital.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 01:25
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash

Anthony Pompliano didn’t wait for the ink to dry. Just one day after announcing a $1 billion SPAC deal, ProCap scooped up 3,724 Bitcoin, locking in exposure for investors before markets could blink. According to a June 24 press release,…
Threshold
T$0.01579-5.61%
Mode Network
MODE$0.002294-3.32%
BLINK
BLINK$0.00000103-11.96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 01:16
Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins see big gains

Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins see big gains

Crypto markets have seen major growth as investors ready to take on more risk on Middle East de-escalation.
READY
READY$0.002777-4.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008+0.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.15485-1.22%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002361+1.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 01:06
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market

100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market

BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market. #partnercontent
SphereX
HERE$0.000595+38.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.39-2.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002361+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01446-5.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 01:00
Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken

Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken

Sonic has bounced hard from fresh yearly lows, but bearish market structure remains intact. For a true reversal, price must hold above $0.24 and reclaim $0.40 with volume-backed strength. Sonic (SONIC) recently dropped to a new yearly low near $0.24…
Notcoin
NOT$0.002047-2.89%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20283-4.50%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007313-1.50%
NEAR
NEAR$2.336-5.46%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005-1.92%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:55
DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+1.27%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009432-16.88%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:49
BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase
Bitcoin
BTC$112,453.94-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008+0.24%
Ethereum
ETH$3,399.5-3.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 00:02
Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve does not have or seek to purchase Bitcoin.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002047-2.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:59
Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:53

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.