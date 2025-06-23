2025-08-03 Sunday

Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it
PANews2025/06/23 20:59
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,385.3-0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,394.86-3.58%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02308-5.33%
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon

XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2. Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at…
SphereX
HERE$0.000598+39.39%
XRP
XRP$2.7803-8.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00791+1.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002361+1.98%
SOON
SOON$0.1561+4.34%
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:52
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$112,385.3-0.95%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011352+2.77%
PANews2025/06/23 20:47
DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR,
DeFi
DEFI$0.002014+0.75%
PANews2025/06/23 20:42
NYSE-listed Sequans announces $384M fundraise to launch BTC Treasury, subject to shareholder approval

Sequans Communications announced a $384 million fundraising initiative to create a Bitcoin treasury, subject to shareholder approval. The move comes as the company faces delisting risks due to its market cap falling below NYSE requirements. On June 23, Sequans Communications…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,385.3-0.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.07681-1.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1248-5.16%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:40
Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform

PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,385.3-0.95%
FORM
FORM$3.7268-3.67%
PANews2025/06/23 20:34
Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Business Wire, financial technology giant Fiserv announced that it will launch a digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by the end of
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
PANews2025/06/23 20:29
ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the on-chain detective ZachXBT, New York social engineering scammer Christian Nieves (alias Daytwo/PawsOnHips) set up a small call center to impersonate Coinbase
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+0.18%
PANews2025/06/23 20:14
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO, gamified ecosystem

As Pepe Coin fades, investors are rallying behind Neo Pepe, a gamified, DAO-driven presale project redefining what it means to be the best memecoin in 2025. #partnercontent
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1155-1.45%
NEO
NEO$5.613-4.23%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001002-6.17%
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:07

