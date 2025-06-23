MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in…
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections
Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
WALLET
$0.02168
-2.86%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:10
A whale deposited $4.28 million USDC in HyperLiquid and opened a 25x leveraged ETH long position
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens data, a whale deposited $4.28 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened an ETH long position worth $101 million, with a
ETH
$3,391.5
-3.68%
USDC
$1.0002
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 15:09
Analysis: Ethereum's downtrend is not over, leverage levels are still high
PANews June 23 news, according to Matrixport analysis, despite Bitcoin's attempt to rebound, seasonal patterns show that its probability of sustained breakthrough is low. To maintain technical validity, Bitcoin needs
NOT
$0.002034
-3.51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 15:03
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Eight more virtual asset trading platform license applications are being reviewed
PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a speech at a forum on June 21: "As an international financial center, Hong Kong must
MORE
$0.10006
+0.21%
VIRTUAL
$1.1516
-6.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 14:55
Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’
Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
IP
$5.839
-2.58%
TOKEN
$0.01452
-5.34%
DRIFT
$0.4891
-4.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 14:40
Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, a spokesman for the Iranian Central Military Command said that "strong action" will be taken against the United States, and that
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 14:34
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares
PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 14:28
Data: Last week, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins, and mining produced 3,150 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Bitcoin Historian statistics, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins last week, while mining produced 3,150 bitcoins last week.
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 14:14
Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak
Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
HAI
$0.008819
-2.11%
MAJOR
$0.15496
-1.13%
BNB
$737.7
-3.14%
TOKEN
$0.01452
-5.34%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 14:08
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.