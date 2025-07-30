MEXC Exchange
Linea releases tokenomics: ETH used for gas, LINEA neither gas nor governance token
Linea, the Ethereum layer 2 network developed by ConsenSys, has officially released its LINEA tokenomics framework, revealing a unique Ethereum-aligned model. The update was shared in a July 29 blog post and arrives ahead of Linea’s anticipated Token Generation Event.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 11:57
George Jones’ Widow Allegedly Scammed Out of $17 Million Worth of XRP
Nancy Jones, the widow of country music legend George Jones, was allegedly scammed out of $17 million worth of XRP, according to a new report from Nashville media outlet WKRN. George Jones Widow Files Theft Report Over Stolen Crypto The July 25 report states that Jones’ 58-year-old ex-boyfriend, Kirk West, was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, July 24. Police arrested a Tennessee man at Nashville airport after he allegedly stole millions in cryptocurrency from George Jones' widow, his ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/L81ZHhCvPt — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) July 25, 2025 WKRN-reviewed documents allege that Jones filed a theft report on Wednesday, July 23, claiming West stole $400,000 in cash and approximately 5,534,307 XRP coins after breaking into a safe in her home. Jones had kicked West out of their Tennessee residence on June 28 and called her granddaughter to help secure her valuables after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her. As of Tuesday afternoon, the stolen XRP was valued at over $17 million. However, Jones and her attorneys were able to recover most of the missing cryptocurrency—except for nearly 400,000 tokens, worth approximately $1.2 million. West faces a Class A felony charge for theft of more than $250,000, and his bail has been set at $1 million. Kirk West’s Fraudulent History Revealed West previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2026, a case in which his legal fees were paid by Jones. The two met shortly after George Jones’ death in 2013, when West toured a home Nancy Jones was selling. Reports say she later learned West was penniless and homeless before allowing him to move in with her in September 2013. They began a romantic relationship the following month. West is scheduled to appear in court on October 23 in connection with the alleged theft of Jones’ cash and cryptocurrency .
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 11:35
Anthropic to raise $3 billion to $5 billion at $170 billion valuation, led by Iconiq Capital
PANews reported on July 30th that according to CNBC, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is in talks with investors led by Iconiq Capital for a new round of financing, aiming to
PANews
2025/07/30 11:34
Wu Jiezhuang: The specific plan for Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC rules will be proposed by the stablecoin issuer and will only need to be approved by the HKMA.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for the first batch of stablecoin issuer licenses from August 1 to September
PANews
2025/07/30 11:27
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai & Meme Daily"! ?7/30 Update: $TIBBIR Virtuals AI agent, purchased punks $GEN, $worthless moonshot Market crash, Ethereum's
PANews
2025/07/30 11:16
The suspected Anchorage Digital wallet address received 8,052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, worth approximately $30.25 million.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xBE8…3b15b suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital received 8052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, with
PANews
2025/07/30 10:58
US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares
PANews reported on July 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to allow authorized participants to conduct physical subscriptions and redemptions for shares of crypto asset exchange-traded
PANews
2025/07/30 10:53
The SocialFi sector rose 4.39% against the trend, while BTC and ETH remained strong
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to SoSoValue data, the overall crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The SocialFi sector bucked the trend, rising 4.39%, with Toncoin (TON)
PANews
2025/07/30 10:43
The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.
According to a report by China National Radio on July 30th, the Leshan Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province escalated the case of Wan Mouyuan and others in the illegal
PANews
2025/07/30 10:41
Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty
Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr has pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which together carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.
PANews
2025/07/30 10:38
