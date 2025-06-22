2025-08-03 Sunday

Trump: Successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "We have successfully launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and
PANews2025/06/22 08:16
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
PANews2025/06/22 08:15
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI

Author: Catalaize Compiled by: Felix, PANews Global investment in AI startups from January to June 2025 far exceeded that in the first half of 2024. The first quarter of 2025
PANews2025/06/22 08:00
HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT

HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/06/22 03:37
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Crypto.news2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:30

Trending News

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.